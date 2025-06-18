Maturity tracks 2025, the titles of the themes released at the first test: from Pasolini and Borsellino to the Leopard

In the morning today, Wednesday June 18, 2025524,415 Italian students are bent over the desks to complete the first written test of maturity, That is the Italian theme. The securities of the seven tracks of the state exam, divided between type A, B and C, range from one of the first poems of Pier Paolo Pasolini to Paolo Borsellino passing through The gotopardo of Tomasi from Lampedusa. There is also the track on the word of 2024 according to Treccani, “respect”, based on an article by the journalist Riccardo Maccioniand a reflection on the anthropocene focused on a text of Telmo Pievani.

Maturity exam 2025, Italian theme: the analysis of the text by Pasolini and Tomasi di Lampedusa

For the analysis of the text this year was the turn of Pier Paolo Pasolini and Tomasi di Lampedusa.

The work of Pasolini Proposal is poetry “Appendix 1“, Present in the work” Dalla Diario “(1943-1944), in which-despite a younger and more unripe writing-clearly emerges from the first verses the poet’s critical consciousness, which would then have been present in all subsequent works. Here the author reflects on the condition of young people, who must find themselves after the world has been chopped by the Second World War.

I find myself in this room

with the face of a boy, and teenager,

And now man. But around me does not change

The silence and the whiteness above the walls

and the waters; I get bored for millennia

same world. But it has changed

the heart; And after a few nights she is faded

all that light that from the sky

Redire the campaign, and a thousand moons

They were not enough to delude myself from the past

that it really was mine. A short bow

He scores the moon in heaven. I turn my head

And I see it descent, and stop, like

non -existent in the tired light.

And so the campaign reflects it

Dark and serene. I believe all exhausted

of that perfect deception: and here it seems

get the moon new, and – suddenly –

sing the crickets of the ancient song.

A scene taken from the movie The gotopardo by Luchino Visconti (1963) with Claudia Cardinale and Alain Delon.



The other trace of the analysis of the text comes from the famous novel by Tomasi di Lampedusa, The gotopardoin particular from a passage of the novel that focuses on the visit of Angelica – promised bride of Tancredi – to the family of the principles of Salina. The book then became known to the general public mainly thanks to the film version of 1963 of Luchino Visconti and the television series released last year and scripted by Tom Shankland.

First trace argumentative for the Italian theme: the thirties

Oklahoma family during the great depression caused by the collapse of Wall Street in 1929. Photo Credits: Wikipedia



Among the argumentative texts, the first is a historical theme, and is taken from the book by Piers Brendon “The thirties, the decade that shocked the world“, Which analyzes the most difficult situations of that decade of the twentieth century, which upset the world forever.

Between the mass unemployment caused by the crisis of ’29 and the affirmation of the totalitarian regimes in Europe and in the Russian territory, Brendon’s text makes young people reflect on Vortex of chaos In which you can precipitate very soon, and – as from the beginning of the boiled frog – without realizing it.

Second argumentative track: it is on the word of 2024, “respect”

The second track of the argumentative text is on the theme of “respect” and is focused on an article by the Turin journalist Riccardo Maccioniindicated by the article in question as the word of the year according to Treccani and published on 17 December 2024 on the newspaper website. The term had been selected from many “for its extreme topicality and social relevance”, in an era in which it seems to be missing often and willingly.

Third trace argumentative: reflection on anthropocene

The third trace of the argumentative text, just as the first makes you think about the times that run, with the song “A quarter of era (geological) of celebrity”Of the philosopher and essayist Bergamasco Telmo Pievani (published in the magazine “Under the volcano”) who is also the full professor of philosophy of biological sciences at the University of Padua.

The text reflects on the environmental impact we have on the world and on the cementing of the territory.

The two tracks of the topical theme: Paolo Borsellino and indignation

The first trace of the topical theme recalls the anti -mafia magistrate Paolo Borsellinowith the text “The young people, my hope” dated October 1992 and published on Epoca. The text reflects on the importance, for young people, to carry on the culture of legality To defeat the mafia And everything that follows.

The second track, however, focuses on the theme ofIndignation on social networkswhere content designed to provoke and indignantly tend. The proposal starts from a reflection on a text by the writer, biologist and professor of the IULM journalism master’s degree Anna Meldolese and the journalist and professor of the history of medicine and ethics at the University of Rome “Sapienza” Chiara Lalli Published out of Sette (weekly supplement of Corriere della Sera), entitled “Indignation is the engine of the social world. But is it used for something?”