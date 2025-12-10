Max Giusti, from a revelation to a sad character "hostage" out of context

Max Giusti, from a revelation character to a sad “hostage” out of context





In “Free Fall” dozens of errors coexist. Errors in evaluation, approach, choice of handler and setting. Smudges that allow you to read the new course of the game already in the first week. Certo, serve tempo per permettere alla trasmissione e ai suoi protagonisti di assestarsi e di compiere il giusto rodaggio, ma determinate pecche e mancanze sono fin da adesso giudicabili, con la consapevolezza che difficilmente si potranno correggere strada facendo.

On 7 December, the day of the launch, Mediaset’s ratings had made Mediaset rejoice: 22.7% share in the first part and 24.1 in the official block. Un exploit celebrato con il classico comunicato, che però non ha tenuto conto di un leggerissimo dettaglio: lo ‘spegnimento’ di Rai 1 in favore della Prima alla Scala, che ha portato le percentuali del primo canale in monocifra.

Scavallata l’Immacolata e tornati a giornate ‘ordinarie’, il cielo è diventato più nitido, restituendoci la corretta fotografia che ha documentato, nel pomeriggio di martedì, un’anteprima al 15.6 e il segmento vero e proprio arenato al 17,2%. A figure very far from both “L’Eredità” and “Avanti un Altro”, which had handed over the baton to him.

Max Giusti at Mediaset. All the risks of an uphill marriage

From the brilliant performances at the GialappaShow to the free fall…

Giusti, assoluta rivelazione della passata stagione, era stato ingaggiato – con contratto in esclusiva – sulla scia delle brillanti performance a “Che tempo che fa” e, soprattutto, al “GialappaShow”. At the same time, he was the protagonist of a captivating and dynamic program on Rai 2 such as “99 to beat”.

All situations that suited him perfectly, in which the actor left his mark, often by mismatching. Al contrario, a “Caduta Libera” Giusti è ospite in casa d’altri: conduce con timidezza, educazione ostentata e quella cortesia che cozza con il desiderio represso di rompere gli schemi.

Giusti is like that star player bought by the team without the coach having to reserve a place for him on the pitch. And if you buy Messi you can’t make him a warehouse worker. Courting the Roman comedian in the absence of variety, in a network intoxicated by reality shows and Turkish soaps, was violence. To themselves and to the person concerned.

Moving to Mediaset was like demolishing the castle

“Caduta Libera”, moreover, is the worst car to drive. The game, of its own tarnished nature, does not allow any room for manoeuvre, other than amused comments on some questions. However, Giusti suffers when wearing someone else’s clothes. E non è un elemento secondario il fatto che ‘l’altro’, ossia Gerry Scotti, già faticasse nel portare avanti un titolo che lui aveva lanciato e coccolato.

Isobel Kinnear disappears

Finally there is the ‘Samira syndrome’. If Lui in “The Wheel of Fortune” shines with spontaneity and friendliness, this does not mean that the scenario is easily replicable. Especially if the chosen one is the former “Friends” dancer Isobel Kinnear. Seduta perennemente su uno sgabello, la 22enne australiana parla pochissimo, ride a chiamata e sparisce durante il gioco finale, pronunciando quattro parole in un’ora. A clearly superfluous role, not surprisingly non-existent in past editions, which amplifies the general sense of embarrassment.

The proverb says that a good morning starts in the morning. If this were indeed the case, for Giusti there are clouds and thunderstorms ahead.