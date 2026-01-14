Meloni and Salvini together with Netanyahu and far-right leaders in the video in support of Orban

Hungary will go to the polls on April 12 to elect the new Parliament. And for the first time in 16 years, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban risks seeing his power taken away by his opponent (and former loyalist) Peter Magyar. World sovereignists have come to the aid of the far-right Hungarian leader, expressing their support in a video published by Orban himself on his social channels.

The video of world sovereignists in favor of Orban

Among the faces that appear in the short film are those of Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini. But I am in the company of the most important sovereignist leaders, called by the head of Fidesz to tell a story of strength and revive the decline in internal consensus. In the two-minute spot, the Italian prime minister and vice prime minister appear together with Alice Weidel, the AfD leader accused of neo-Nazism, who thanks Orban for his commitment “for peace in Ukraine”. After her, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes his appearance, wanted by the International Criminal Court for crimes in Gaza, followed by Argentine President Javier Milei, the leader of the Spanish Vox party, Santiago Abascal, and the French Marine Le Pen, twinned with the League.

Orban is struggling in the electoral polls

However, the polls for Orban are not as good as in the past. Just under three months before the elections, the Hungarian prime minister is pursuing the opposition leader Magyar. According to the latest survey by the Median polling institute, published by the weekly Hvg, the opposition party Tisza is in the lead with 51% of voting intentions, against 39% for Fidesz, led by Orban. The advantage in favor of the opposition has grown by two percentage points compared to two months ago. However, the research institute notes that 44% of those interviewed believe that Fidesz will prevail, while only 39% expect Tisz to win. According to the survey, conducted between January 7 and 13, Tisza and Fidesz are the only two parties that are guaranteed to enter Parliament in the April elections. Among the other groups, the only one close to the 5% threshold is the far-right Mi Hazánk (Our Homeland Movement), while the DK Social Democrats sink to 1%.

Harsh condemnation from the Italian opposition, Pd: “Very serious”

Meloni’s participation in Orban’s promotional video sparked a harsh controversy from the Italian opposition. For Angelo Bonelli, parliamentarian of the Green and Left Alliance and co-spokesperson for Green Europe, it is a “horror to see President Meloni put her face next to those of Netanyahu and Orban”, while the Democratic Party judges the appearance of the Prime Minister in the video in favor of the Hungarian prime minister as “very serious”.