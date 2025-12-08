Mentana, the only one who manages to bring Giorgia Meloni to La7





Enrico Mentana is the only network face capable of bringing Giorgia Meloni to La7. It happened on Friday evening and it also happened in June 2024, on the eve of the European elections. A face-to-face event took place on both occasions on the news, which for a quarter of an hour placed the daily news in the background. Yes, because after all, Meloni was already news in itself, with her statements taken up and relaunched in a short time left and right.

Meloni at La7, we were saying. A very rare, almost unique event. In fact, the ongoing frost between the Prime Minister and various faces of the channel is no secret. Formigli would like it, Gruber would like it, Floris would like it, Telese and Aprile would like it. But the prime minister has been blocking the situation for over three years.

It last appeared in Piazzapulita on 20 February 2020. A date to be marked in red also because a few hours later the covid emergency would break out in Italy with the first case of contagion detected in Codogno.

Formigli constantly evokes her, addresses her on the covers of episodes and has even dedicated a counter to her that marks the days of press silence which last Thursday had risen to 329. “These are the days since the Prime Minister’s last conference open to all. I hope that in the future we can connect with Piazzapulita to answer our questions”.

Referring to “conferences open to all”, it is clear that the clock will continue to tick, with Formigli unlikely to be satisfied with the answers given by Meloni in Mentana’s study. One aspect, that of the comparison between the two, has been widely debated, with fierce criticism directed at the director for an attitude deemed too soft.

The problem is not with La7, but with certain journalists

The ‘comparative’ reaction of those who are convinced that that duel would have been conducted better is inevitable at this point. And this is where the short circuit occurs. Because if it is true that Meloni does not go to Gruber, Formigli, Floris and associates, it is equally indisputable that the closure no longer concerns La7, but rather certain faces. Not a small detail. Translated: “I have nothing against the network, but rather against certain broadcasts”. A clever and cunning way on the part of the tenant of Palazzo Chigi to generate friction and conflicts within the same family.

And in addition to Mentana, someone who seems to have returned to cordial relations with Fratelli d’Italia is David Parenzo. In the summer of 2019, the latter was the protagonist of a heated argument with Meloni, who challenged the journalist on some passages contained in his book “I forgers”. “He wrote a book that is autobiographical,” he began. “He manipulated my posts, putting things in my mouth that I never said.” Water under the bridge. Parenzo will be a guest at Atreju, a participation that follows the one in July at Radio Atreju, in the company of Giovanni Donzelli.

Mentana and Porec. The only ones, among other things, who at La7 carry forward the Israeli cause. Two exceptions, in every sense.