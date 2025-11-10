Mescaline and peyote cactus: what really happens to the body and mind

You’re watching The effects of drugs Don’t miss out on more content from Geopop

There is an ancient cactus which, if ingested, can cause psychotropic and hallucinogenic effects. Is called peyote and it is among the most surprising natural substances of all, capable of amplifying perceptions and evoking experiences that many cultures have interpreted as a contact with the spirit world or with divinities.

But what really happens to our body when we take peyote?

What is peyote and how is it made

Peyote (Lophophora williamsii) is a small cactus that grows wild in southwestern Texas and Mexico. Unlike many other cacti, it has no thorns: on its surface there are small woolly tufts, small ridges which inspired its scientific name (from the Greek lophos“crest”, e phoréo“bring”). This feature is no small detail: the absence of thorns is compensated by a chemical defense, the mescalinean alkaloid with a very bitter taste, responsible for the psychotropic effects of the plant.

Peyote cactus



Ancient and ritual origins: a thousand-year history

The properties of peyote were already known to pre-Columbian civilizations about 5000 years ago. Remains of peyote “buttons” – the surface part of the plant dried for consumption – have been found in a Texas cave and dated to 3700 BC

Peyote was (and in some cases still is) used in ritual and religious contexts to promote visions, connection with ancestors, and altered states of consciousness. Today the consumption of mescaline is illegal almost everywhere, but in some American states it is allowed during religious ceremonies recognized by the Native American Church.

Ceremony with peyote



What effect does it have on the body and brain

Intake occurs mainly orally, through dried, fresh or powdered buttons. The extremely bitter taste can cause nausea and vomiting within the first few minutes. Once ingested, mescaline is absorbed at the intestinal level and reaches the liver: a part is metabolised and eliminated, another enters circulation in the blood.

The first physiological effects include increased blood pressure, tachycardia, dilation of the pupils and sensation of heat.

Unlike LSD, mescaline has difficulty crossing the blood brain barrier – the “filter” that protects the brain – because it is not very lipophilic. For this reason, higher doses are necessary: ​​up to ten buttons of peyote can be taken during the rituals.

After about 1-2 hours, mescaline reaches the brain and the psychotropic effects begin.

Mescaline molecule



Mescaline has a similar structure to serotoninthe neurotransmitter linked to good mood. It is thus able to bind to serotoninergic receptors such as 5HT2A and 5HT2C, altering perceptions, thoughts and emotions.

Typical effects include: visual and auditory hallucinations, distortion of the perception of time, increased tactile and sound sensitivity, sensation of detachment from reality or depersonalization, synesthesia (cross perception of the senses: therefore “seeing” sounds or “hearing” colors).

In ritual contexts, many people describe mystical or spiritual experiences of deep connection with the universe.

Risks, consequences and therapeutic studies of mescaline

One of the particular aspects of mescaline is the low potential for addiction. Unlike other drugs, it does not significantly stimulate dopamine-related reward circuits, so it is not easily addictive.

However, this does not mean that it is risk-free: high doses can cause nausea, vomiting, agitation and tachycardia and in predisposed subjects, chronic use can trigger episodes of prolonged psychosis. In rare cases, theHPPD (Hallucinogen Persistent Perceptual Disorder), with visual flashbacks that can last months or years.

Furthermore, as with all psychedelics, a lot depends on the set and setting, therefore mental state and environmental context can determine whether the experience will be positive or degenerate into a “bad trip”.

Despite the risks, mescaline is being researched for its therapeutic potential. Preliminary studies are evaluating its use in the treatment of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and addictions.

These trials take place in controlled clinical settings, with precise dosages and medical supervision, far from ritual or recreational use.