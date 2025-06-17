Meta Ai can make users’ private chats in case of sharing public: here’s how to avoid it

Credit: Meta.



Who uses Meta Ai He often presumes that his conversations remain private, but this is not always the case. The platform, similar to chatgpt or Gemini, allows you to ask questions, receive text answers and generate images (the latter possibility is not yet available in Europe), and also includes a section called You discover (in English Discovery) in which it is possible to consult the interactions published by others. Many users seem not to be aware that, by pressing the sharing button located at the top of the chat, their own exchanges with destination can be made public And visible to anyone who brings you in his feed. In this section, shared chats often include extremely personal content, such as health, fiscal data, home addresses, school requests or even intimate confessions. The Meta Ai app ended up in the center of different criticisms for this practice.

Let it be clear: it is not an automatic exposure, since to share a chat you need to Actively select the publication option. The design and the social context of the app, however, could easily misleadleading many people to overestimate the privacy level of their interactions. This misunderstanding, according to several IT security experts, represents a serious problem both in terms of user experience both of Personal data protection.

Because some private chats with destination have become public

The function You discover of the Meta Ai app was introduced with the declared objective to allow users of “share and explore how others use the AI», According to what reported by Meta in one of his press release dating back to April. On paper, Nothing is publicly shared without an explicit choice of the user; In practice, many people press the sharing button without really understanding the scope of the gesture just made.

Some users have published without wanting it conversations containing requests on particularly delicate topics. Among the examples documented by newspapers such as the BBCthere are interactions on gender problems, questions related to sexuality, requests for artificial images with borderline content and, in some cases, real attempts to cheat at school tests. All this is made even more worrying by the fact that shared chats can include username and profile imagefacilitating the association of interaction with the real identity of the person available on the social networks of the Meta Group, such as Facebook and Instagram.

According to some experts in the sector, such as Rachel TobacCEO of the Cybersecurity company Social Proof Securitywe are faced with a discrepancy between the user’s expectations and the real function of the platform. Mrs. Tobac explained:

If user expectations on the operation of an instrument does not correspond to reality, a huge problem of user and safety experience is created.

When people believe that their interaction is private, but in reality they make it public by mistake, the result is one Loss of control over information. This type of user experience design error – User Experience Design or Ux design – It is not trivial: it can compromise the trust and digital security of users.

Meta, for its part, recalls that every chat is private by default and that the user can always collect a sharing carried out by mistake. Also, before proceeding with the publication, the app displays a I notify which invites you not to enter personal or sensitive information. The effectiveness of these notices, however, is questioned because they often appear too late or are ignored by those who are not familiar with the mechanisms of social and the AI.

Another question concerns the traceability. Some published conversations are traceable thanks to visible details as a username or profile image, making it possible trace the author’s identity even without particular technical skills. This aspect raises doubts about how “anonymous” it is the use of an application which, despite being dedicated to artificial intelligence, preserves some exposure logics typical of social networks.

How to consciously use destination ai

Ultimately, if you are proud users of Meta Ai – through its official app or its web version – and you mean keep your content confidentialpay attention to the button “Share”. Do not be fooled by the apparent familiarity of the interface: the interactions you share will not remain private, but will be shared in the public feed of Meta Ai. In any case, as a general rule, Avoid entering sensitive data or requests that you would not want to see associated with your name.

Calli Schroeder, senior consultant of Electronic Privacy Information Center, interviewed by Wired USA, in fact he explained: