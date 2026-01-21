Minerva – The school: the new Netflix teen drama set in a military school in Naples

“Minerva – The school” arrives on Netflix, a new teen series set in a military high school in Naples. A world that seems to belong to another era, where you are woken up at dawn for the flag raising, where cell phones or civilian clothes are not allowed, where the subjects include military tactics and fencing lessons. Where love stories are forbidden and every mistake has a very high price.

Directed by Ivan Silvestrini, written by Ivano Fachin, Giovanni Galassi, Tommaso Matano and Michela Straniero and produced by Roberto Sessa for Picomedia, here is everything you need to know about “Minerva – The school”.

Minerva – The school: the plot

The protagonists of the series are Salvo (Ciro Minopoli), a boy from a foster home who enters the school to discover the truth about the fate of his best friend; Vincenzo (Biagio Venditti), who wants to emulate his father’s military career; and Camilla (Margherita Buoncristiani), a spoiled Milanese girl who was put in there by her father to be reformed.

Minerva – The School also talks about adults, the officers and civilian teachers who are there to train the children, but who have to deal with their conscience, their frailties and their mistakes. At the Minerva military high school – La Scuola, the students, pushed to the limit, discover unexpected things about themselves. Every boy in there has ambitions, dreams. The school will not help them achieve them. The school will make them understand if they were the right ones for them. In a word, it will make them grow big.

Minerva – The school: the cast

The cast of the series is made up of Ciro Minopoli, Biagio Venditti, Margherita Buoncristiani, Beatrice Savignani, Simone Secce, Giulio Brizzi, Nicole Malaj, Alicia Edogamhe. With Massimiliano Gallo and with Cristiana Capotondi, Irene Maiorino, Raiz, Michele Rosiello.

Minerva – The School: when it comes out on Netflix

The series “Minerva: The School arrives on Netflix in 2026.