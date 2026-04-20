Miriam Indelicato and the shadow of yet another "university suicide"

Culture

Miriam Indelicato and the shadow of yet another "university suicide"

Miriam Indelicato and the shadow of yet another “university suicide”

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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