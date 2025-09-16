"Miss Italy"the reasons for a badly aged competition. The problem is to consider beauty a crime

“Miss Italy”, the reasons for a badly aged competition. The problem is to consider beauty alone a crime





On Monday evening on the stage of the Palasavelli of Porto San Giorgio there was also Edlofa Chiara Masciotta. And probably his mind will have sprouted for a few moments twenty years ago, when his election was looked at by 9.3 million spectators, equal to a 47%share. Practically a television on two was tuned to Miss Italy, which at the time still enjoyed four overall evenings, all broadcast on Rai 1.

Another world, another era. Yet even then Miss Italy showed structural cracks, originally identified by Fabrizio Del Noce in Fabrizio Frizzi’s “boring” conduction, later forced to give in to the witness to Carlo Conti.

The event gained in rhythm and speed, but nothing could in front of an antiquated and highly rhetorical approach that inevitably became the subject of collective satire. On the other hand, the jokes about “peace in the world” and the parodies of Katia Follesa and Valeria Graci were born at that time.

In 2025 Miss Italia is still among us, without the big spotlights on the shoulders, with a heaviness and a heaviness that has never taken off the dossos. By his own will. It is clear, compared to what has been seen in the last luster, the 86th edition regained its decoration, passing from the self -produced live and relaunched on social networks and personal sites to the live on RTV San Marino, with a broadcast worthy of this definition and a decent location. However RTV San Marino is not Rai (despite the partnership of Viale Mazzini) and the perception of a show as a local broadcaster, unfortunately, has come all.

A sort of ‘I would like, I can’t’, at least for now. In fact, Miss Italy is in Limbo, between the definitive media death and a desired (especially by Patrizia Mirigliani) return to the state TV, exceptionally obtained in 2019 on the pretext of celebrating the eighty years of the competition.

But Nunzia De Girolamo was well with great

In the midst of all this, the last to have responsibility is the presenter. Nunzia De Girolamo has been hoping very well, considering that for over three hours it has been engaged in a real obstacle race: absentee hunchback, not working microphones (even three in a row), extreme difficulty in communicating with the authorial team. A mission however accomplished, with the aim of the eve that was substantially to save the pens. Yes, because Miss Italy, more than a professional goal, today is truly comparable to the ‘unexpected’ cardboard of Monopoli, with the serious risk that your career can return to the starting point.

Miss Italy dug the pit when he gave up beauty

Let’s face it: Miss Italy definitively dug the pit when he gave up the ‘right to pussy’. An aspect that Alba Parietti – that when it embraces this event, shows itself punctually lucid and prospective – has more resumed highlighted. The aim should be to elect the most beautiful, nothing else. Then, in a second phase, you can work on the raw diamond, as happened with Anna Valle, Daniela Ferolla, Francesca Chillemi and Miriam Leone, just to name a few. Instead, it was decided that the aspiring Miss should know how to do the other, starting a collective expiation and redemption that almost forced the girls, perhaps only beautiful, to have to apologize for this very serious fault.

And if these are the foundations, whoever writes the program must adapt. Here then are the challenges and matches to the sound of singing, dance, acting tests, with more than one eye squeezed to “friends”. The result? A generalized embarrassment.

Unfortunately it could not be otherwise. If in the talent of De Filippi the young people arrive in transmission after dozens of casting and auditions, on the contrary to Miss Italy the evidence are consequent to their skills, which most of the time have scarce or null. A clearly imperfect mechanism, which came to the surface in the moments of the parades and the Lip Sync (inspired by “Tu si que vales”?), Clearly intended for those who had nothing else to propose.

Miss Italy is a man from the twentieth century catapulted into the future

Miss Italy is a man from the twentieth century catapulted into the future, unable to adapt to the times and understand them. It is a brand that demands to be current in a world that no longer recognizes it. It is no longer subscribing to the Mirigliani format to chase the fame and nobody aims to become a tissue anymore. Both suddenly figures, linked to a pre-social universe that does not reflect with the present. It would be necessary to take note of it, rather than to persist in wanting to rejuvenate and enhance an aged body. Like Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn in “Death makes you beautiful”, the outcome can only be bankruptcy: elderly and decreases, they try to deceive the sad reality with desperate retouches, up to shatter their exhausted body in a thousand pieces after a bombastic fall.

Miss Italy, let’s imagine, dreams of a different epilogue. Reason why it is necessary that it is fulfilling profound examination of consciousness. Starting from an essential scale (deprived of the unaware trash) and by a final vote that cannot be entrusted to a jury of just five people (and with a single man to the assets).

“Miss Italy ends here” is the cold phrase pronounced to eliminates. The danger is that it also becomes a sentence for the entire wheelchair.