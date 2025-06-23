Mobland 2 will be there: the announcement of Paramount+ for the series with Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren

Guy Ritchie (as a producer), a trident of top -level actors (Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren) and organized crime. Paramount+ announce that Mobland He added over 26 million spectators all over the world, he is second more seen series ever on the platform and which, above all, has been renewed for a second season.

Mobland, explains Chris McCarthy, Co-Cemount and President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment, “has proved to be an extraordinary success, the result of Guy’s creative genius, Jez, Ronan and David C. Glasser, and the powerful interpretations of Tom, Pierce and Helen. We are excited to confirm a second season for this global phenomenon, which has conquered the rankings both United States that internationally, arriving in first place in the United Kingdom “. Mobland, adds David C. Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, “was born from an intuition by Chris McCarthy, who challenged us to create the new great series on the world of organized crime. After a long journey in the British countryside in search of Guy Ritchie, we realized that we have in our hands the perfect formula. Thanks to the extraordinary talent of Guy, Ronan, Jez and our exceptional cast, transformed that vision actually “.

Mobland 2, what we know

The series is conceived and written by Ronan Bennett and Jez Butterworth. Mobland is commissioned by Paramount+, produced in collaboration with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, and distributed by Paramount Global Content distribution. Among the executive producers include Keith Cox, Nina L. Diaz, Guy Ritchie, David C. Glasser, Jez Butterworth, Ronan Bennett, Kris Thykier, Ivan Atkinson, Tom Hardy, Dean Baker, Anthony Byrne, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari.

The series features Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, in a story that tells the clash between two mafia families, a war that threatens to destroy empires and lives. The stellar cast also includes Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan and Emily Barber.

Mobland 2, when it comes out

At the moment Paramount+ has not spread a second season release date. Mobland 2 could arrive in the second half of 2026.