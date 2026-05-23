Money Road 2, the first episode doubles the ratings. And a competitor abandons the game

The social experiment “Money Road” is back on Sky and NOW with its second season and the first episode, which aired on Thursday 21 May, doubled the ratings compared to the previous season. A great public success for a reality show that confirms itself as one of the most successful social and television experiments of recent years.

The Malaysian jungle welcomed 12 new common peopleready to experience 12 days of impossible treks, physically and mentally trying, and, above all, irresistible and very expensive temptations: each of these, in fact, can affect the overall prize money available to the group. But it all depends on their choices.

He’s back at the helm of the show Fabio Caressaempathetic and impartial host of a race where every temptation has a price.

Money Road 2: the review

Money Road 2 is already a success: the ratings of the first episode

How did the first episode of Money Road 2 go? The show is already a success. THEThe Sky Original strategy game produced by Blu Yazmine reached a Total Audience of 326 thousand average viewers on Sky Uno/+ and on demand with a 1.4% share, +36% compared to its pay debut last year.

One competitor has already left the game: video

The first two days of trekking have already severely tested – physically and psychologically – the 12 members of this year’s Company of Temptations. Arriving at the base camp, in front of the director of the experiment Fabio Caressa, the youngest of the group Riccardo – a 22-year-old volunteer of the civil service from Sammichele di Bari (Bari) – communicated to his adventure companions that he wanted to abandon the Malaysian jungle: the emotion for him was too strong when thinking about what he left at home in Italy. Then he left the game.









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Fabio Caressa, the interview: The secret of love with Benedetta Parodi lasting almost 30 years”

Money Road 2: when the next episodes come out

The show continues every Thursday – the next episode is scheduled for May 28th – always on Sky and streaming on NOW. And from May 26th, every Tuesday, the episodes will also be rerun free-to-air in prime time on TV8.