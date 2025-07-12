Money Road: Is there a winning strategy in the reality show?

The first season of Money Roadaired on Sky and conducted by Fabio Caressa. More than a simple reality show, the program was a real social experiment: twelve strangers called to walk for twelve days in the Malaysian jungle, with a prize pool initial Of 300,000 euros to be divided among those who will arrive at the end. But there is a problem: during the race the competitors are testing by a series of temptations – Temporary comforts that can be bought Using the money of the booty collective. Therefore, a dilemma for competitors opens up to each temptation: to give in to a personal pleasure to the detriment of the group or to resist for the common good?

The most interesting question, however, is another: there is one “right” strategy To win in such a game? The answer, as often happens, depends on what we mean by “victory”. If we want our image public remains intact and we want to remain faithful to our values, it is better to act with altruism and respect. If, on the other hand, we only care about Win as much money as possiblewe can find the answer in mathematics and in particular in the Game theorya branch that studies human behavior, Animal and vegetable. Mathematics tells us that if we have to interact a lot With the other competitors during the race, it is better to be altruistic. If, on the other hand, we are sure that there will be very few interactions and that our choices will have no consequences, selfishness It can become the most profitable choice.

Let’s see how this game works, why the ending has caused so much sensation and because some strategies are mathematically better than others.

Money Road: What is and how the game works

Money Road – “Each temptation has a price” is a reality show and a social experiment in which a group of 12 strangers tries to win a prize pool of 300,000 euros Walking for two weeks in the Malaysian jungle, far from all comforts. This game is the Italian adaptation of the British program “Tempting Fortune”, of which the second season has just ended. In Italy it is produced by Sky Italy In collaboration with Blu Yazmine and is conducted by Fabio Caressa, the famous journalist, sports commentator and Italian television presenter.

Along the path, tiring and exhausting, competitors are tempted From more or less attractive proposals, the “temptations” precisely. These concessions go from the night to the hotel with air conditioning or a cup of coffee after days of abstinence until the choice of a shorter course. Each competitor can choose whether or not to accept to give in to temptations, but The entire group is always paidbecause the cost is reduced gradually by the final prize pool. Therefore, the more the temptations to which the group gives in, the lower the final jackpot to be divided between those who arrived at the finish. It is precisely this side of the program that brings to light the aspect of “social experiment”: What is better Do? Think about just good oa the collective one? I should sacrifice myself and not give in to a “temptation” or do I have to think about what makes me feel good?

The coaching of Monet Road turned on the online controversies

The first Italian Money Road season ended on July 3, 2025 with a final who sparked bright controversy on social media. In the final episode, the tension between personal interest and collective asset emerged forcefully, when some competitors have chosen to maximize their gain at the expense of the common good.

The residual prize pool, After the expenses for temptations, it was of 174,300 euros To be divided between the 12 finalists. But instead of a simple division, the conductor presented the last temptation: one competitor at a time, in turn, could choose if take your share (14,525 euros) or the doublehowever, depriving someone else in their part of the final prize pool. An individual choice with direct consequences on the group.

The first participants opted for fair sharing by taking only their part, but one of the competitorsYaser, decided to Take doublebreaking the balance. Shortly after, also Grazia – another competitor – did the same, thus excluding two competitors, Danielle and Alvise, from the final distribution. The gesture has indignant many spectatorsabove all because the group had shortly earlier than re -facing Yaser in the game by sacrificing 12,000 euros in the prize pool. An act of trust that has not been reciprocated, who makes us ask if this was the Better strategy.

What is the best strategy in Money Road?

First of all, it is important to decide What is your goal: Living the experience at the best, playing remaining faithful to your values or returning home with as many money as possible? If you are only aiming at profit, the mathematics – and in particular the play theory – can help us find the Better strategy And it can explain the actions of the two most “selfish” players. An experiment of the 80s has shown that, in long -term challengesin which the contenders meet numerous times, the most effective strategies are those that initially point to the collaboration, but they adapt to the behavior of others: Altruism is returned with altruism, and selfishness with selfishness. Strategic lucidity is therefore needed, but also the ability to read the personality of those in front of you.

But if the best strategy is altruism, why have two competitors decided to think about themselves in the end? This happens because, If we are absolutely sure of Never see the person in front of us again and that our actions they will have no others consequencesthe mathematically better strategy becomes selfishness. Thinking only of themselves in the last round, we will be able to be sure to bring home as many money as possible. In the case of Yaser and Grace, however, it is not entirely true that their actions have had no consequences. There public reaction it was very strong, exposing them to hard criticisms and judgments, with possible consequences on their life out of the program.

In the end, Money Road also shows that the best strategy is neither totally altruistic nor completely individualistic, but a balance between personal interest and the good of the group. Because, at times, the price to earn a little more is to become what everyone remembers for the wrong reasons.