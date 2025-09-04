Monster of Florence, the TV series arrives. The interview Stefano Sollima: "Evil is closer to us than one might believe"

Culture

Monster of Florence, the TV series arrives. The interview Stefano Sollima: "Evil is closer to us than one might believe"

In this video interview, Stefano Sollima tells us the monster, the new Netflix series dedicated to the case of the monster of Florence, to be released on 25 October and presented in preview of the Fuori Competition at the Venice Film Festival 2025. Based on real testimonies, procedural acts and journalistic investigations, the series reconstructs one of the most obscure chapters of the Italian chronicle: seventeenth years of terror, seven duplicates, always. The same weapon.

The monster, the Sollima series on the monster of Florence is shown in the official trailer

The series on the monster of Florence is a great disappointment

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Monster of Florence, the TV series arrives. The interview Stefano Sollima: "Evil is closer to us than one might believe"
How to remove limestone in the glass shower, shower head and unloading
The discovery of a new fossil reveals new clues on the verse of the dinosaurs: similar to birds