Motorheads 2 will not be on first videos, but there is still hope for the boys series "tamarri"

First videos decided not to renew Motorheads, the TV series created by John A. Norris and focused on a group of guys from Pennsylvania united by the passion for cars, races and engines in general. The preview was made by the American magazine Deadline, who had the confirmation from the executive producer of the Jason Seagraves series. But for Motorheads the last word is not yet called: the second season could still be produced by another platform or issuer.

First videos does not renew Motorheads

“We created the show to give families something to look at all together,” said Seagraves to Deadline, claiming that he can no longer be proud of the team of professionals who worked with him and with Norris. “Even if Johhny and I are disappointed to not be able to continue with first videos, we are very proud of the team created. Although the series came out with an impossibly low awareness of the public, our passionate and noisy fan base has guided the charge and has made it impossible to ignore the series. Their enthusiasm has given us energy and we are optimistic that we will find a house that believes us and supports the show”.

Motorheads manufacturers, in fact, have obtained permission to bring the series elsewhere: if they find an agreement with another platform, or a television channel, the second season of Motorheads could still be realized, as young fans are asking for the renewal on X (the former Twitter) and Tiktok. In this sense, Norris and the others have already started interviews.

Because first video did not confirm Motorheads

We didn’t like Motorheads at all: too many inconsistencies and plot holes in a series that begins with Logan Maddox (Ryan Philippe) who presents a young grandchildren Caitlyn (Melissa Collazo) and Zac (Michael Cimino, who is not a relative of the director) to a young frequency of his workshop Incredulous when Zac “reveals” him to be the son of Logan’s only brother.

However, the series remained in the top 10 of the most viewed first video content in the USA since its release in May and, even more incredible, in our opinion, it has obtained 78% of positive reviews from criticism and 95% of the public’s satisfaction on Rotten Tomatoes.

Not only that: a month ago Vernon Sanders, head of the Amazon MGM television section, had explained that the series had “great full vision rates”, that is, that a high percentage of those who start seeing it brings him to the end. In our opinion, this happens by the curiosity to discover the fate of Zac and Caitlyn’s father, a curiosity that is not exactly satisfied in the season finale.

However, the series has never been to the top 10 of the weekly Nielsen ranking on the most viewed streaming products, as confirmed by other rankings. Numbers that convinced first videos not to renew Motorheads, on which, despite the abundance of sentimental and romantic storylines, he weighed according to Deadline a little interest of the female public, which instead supported other first video productions aimed at an “Young Adult” audience, as films is my fault / yours / ours or summer in your eyes, titles that, to mark another difference with motorheads, are traits from literary works. And so on the “Tamarri” guys from Ironwood, all workshops and clandestine races, the red traffic light of Prime Video has arrived.