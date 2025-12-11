Motorvalley: the new Netflix series with Luca Argentero and Giulia Michelini: plot and when it comes out

Luca Argentero and Giulia Michelini are the protagonists of a new 6-episode Netflix miniseries: “Motorvalley”. Fasten your seatbelts and warm up your engines: Motorvalley, produced by Matteo Rovere for Groenlandia (a Banijay group company), will drag you into the world of car racing with adrenaline, action and passion.

The series is created by Francesca Manieri, Gianluca Bernardini and Matteo Rovere; directed by Matteo Rovere, Pippo Mezzapesa and Lyda Patitucci and written by Francesca Manieri, Matteo Rovere, Gianluca Bernardini, Michela Straniero and Erika Z. Galli.

Motorvalley: the teaser trailer

Motorvalley: the plot

Arturo (Luca Argentero), Elena (Giulia Michelini) and Blu (Caterina Forza) have lost almost everything in their lives, but one thing still lights them up: the love for cars and adrenaline. Elena, scion of Dionisi, owner of a famous stable, must regain a role in the family business, now in the hands of her brother; She hires Blu, a young hothead with a fatal attraction to speed, and Arturo, a former legendary driver who retired after a tragic accident, to train her. Each of them has a reason to run faster than the others.

Motorvalley is the story of their journey through one of the most exciting car races: the Italian Gran Turismo (GT) Championship where cars and racing are not only a passion to be shared but also a reason to live, or die.

Motorvalley: who’s in the cast

In addition to the protagonists Luca Argentero and Giulia Michelini in the cast of “Motorvalley” we also find: Caterina Forza, Giovanna Mezzogiorno, Davide Donin, Ivano Chinali, Giuseppe Spata, Giancarlo Previati, Diego Ribon, Stefano Abbati, Leonardo Bianconi, Simonetta Solder, Andrea Montovoli, Simone Tonoli and Alberto Naska.

Motorvalley: when it comes out on Netflix

Motorvalley releases on Netflix on February 10, 2026.

Motorvalley: the poster