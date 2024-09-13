Movies and TV series to watch this weekend

Dear spectators, make yourselves comfortable.

It’s Friday and it’s time to live incredible adventures through movies and TV series, between the small and the big screen. We have selected for you the most beautiful stories in which to lose yourself, get excited and dream while staying comfortable on the sofa at home or eating popcorn in the most beautiful cinemas in your city.

This is “Vision – What to see on the weekend”, the weekly newsletter from uisjournal.com dedicated to titles not to be missed on weekends. The choice is yours and happy viewing.

At the cinema

Madame Clicquot We are in the 19th century, Barbe-Nicole Clicquot is a happy wife, she married Francois Clicquot, a visionary and passionate winemaker obsessed with making the perfect wine on the hills of Champagne. Her life, however, is turned upside down by the sudden death of her husband which leads her to throw herself, with great courage, into a difficult and male-dominated entrepreneurial world: the wine industry. Madame Clicquot is a biopic that gives an intimate portrait of the life of an enterprising, rebellious, stubborn and modern woman who is still remembered today as the “queen of champagne”. The film is based on the biography The Widow Clicquot by Tilar J. Mazzeo and Veuve Clicquot is, still today, the most loved champagne in the world. VOTE 7 The trailer The review

Love Lies Bleeding Second feature film by British director Rose Glass, Love Lies Bleeding arrives in Italian theaters after having shaken the audience at the Berlin Film Festival and won a BAFTA. This film, starring Kristen Stewart and debutant Katy M. O’Brian as protagonists, ranges across different genres, from black comedy, to crime, to revenge movie, telling the consequences of excess, ambition and crazy love. Lou is a grumpy and lonely girl who manages her father’s gym when Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder, arrives in her life. The two fall madly in love but their love will drag them into a vortex of violence, making them fall into the criminal network of Lou’s family. RATING 6.6 The trailer

How to Make Mom and Dad Fight Gabriele has a perfect and united family. It is every child’s dream, but not his. In fact, the child would like to have separated parents just like his classmates. Surrounded by the constant attention of his mother Miriam (Carolina Crescentini) and father Stefano (Giampaolo Morelli), more in love than ever, Gabriele feels trapped. When his parents reveal their desire to move out of town, he realizes that the only solution to avoid this nightmare is to separate them! With the help of his best friend Rebecca, he will put into action a diabolical plan to achieve his goal. Will he succeed? The cast also includes Elisabetta Canalis and Nino Frassica. RATING: 5.5 The trailer

Streaming

Emily in Paris 4, part 2 Available on Netflix One of the most beloved series by the public, Emily in Paris, returns to Netflix with the last episodes of its fourth season. Emily’s life is turned upside down when she realizes that things with Gabriel are not going as she would like and decides to take matters into her own hands and put herself and her well-being first. While old habits collide with new problems, old loves give way to new flirtations and new job opportunities will arrive, Emily will let herself go to new emotions, new adventures and, why not, even a new city. RATING: 7.5 The trailer The review

Uglies Available on Netflix In a futuristic world that requires cosmetic surgery at 16, Tally eagerly awaits her turn to join the rest of society and become perfect like everyone else. But when one of her friends runs away, she embarks on a journey to save her that turns everything she thought she wanted upside down. Uglies is the film adaptation of the first book in Scott Westerfeld’s science fiction series and is a film designed for a teen audience. Beyond that, it is a title that can be enjoyed by an audience of all ages and prompts interesting reflections on the theme of cosmetic surgery, inequality and the pursuit of perfection in contemporary society. VOTE 6 The trailer The review

In Vogue: The 90s Available on DisneyPlus A docuseries that tells the story of the fashion industry in the 1990s through the eyes of Vogue editors-in-chief Hamish Bowles, Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman and Anna Wintour. Featuring some of the most influential names in fashion, film and music including Claudia Schiffer, Sarah Jessica Parker, Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss In Vogue: The 90s is an emotional journey across continents over the ten years that changed fashion forever. Each episode of the six-part series focuses on a key moment from the 1990s. Part 2 of the series will be released on September 20. VOTE 7 The trailer

In the end Available on Prime Video On the day the Apocalypse was expected, Tomás wakes up with a hangover inside a furniture store. Months earlier, he had left his wife Julia and daughter Noa after hearing the news of the imminent end of the world, without regrets. But when the Apocalypse does not arrive and life on Earth continues, Tomás will realize his big mistake. Now he will try to regain his life from before, along with the forgiveness of his family, trying to rebuild a world that has not ended, but will never be the same again. En Fin is a Spanish black comedy starring Josè Manuel Poga (Money Heist, In Flames). VOTE 7 The trailer

Puppy Love Available on Prime Video After a disastrous first date, rebellious Nicole (Lucy Hale) and socially anxious Max (Grant Gustin) vow to delete each other’s numbers—until they discover their dogs have fallen in love and puppies are on the way! Nicole and Max, ironically incompatible, are forced to become responsible co-parents—but they might just find love themselves. A perfect romantic comedy for dog lovers. RATING 6.6 The trailer The review

The classics to rediscover

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl On air Friday 13th September at 9.20pm on Italia1 The first chapter of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga returns to TV this weekend: The Curse of the Black Pearl. Released in 2003 and directed by Gore Verbinskj, this film, which celebrated its 21st birthday on September 5, stars Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley and Geoffrey Rush in an adventurous, fun, romantic and overwhelming story. The famous and feared wandering pirate Jack Sparrow agrees to help the young Will Turner find the governor’s daughter who has been kidnapped by an evil pirate. Thus begins their adventure on the seas to try to save the girl Will is secretly in love with. The Pirates of the Caribbean saga is a beloved Disney franchise consisting, to date, of 5 films. RATING 7.7 The trailer

Frantic On air Saturday 14th September at 9.10pm on Iris Released in theaters in 1988 and written and directed by Roman Polanski, Frantic is a cult thriller considered one of the best films starring Harrison Ford. Richard Walker is an esteemed surgeon from San Francisco who is in Paris for a conference. While he is in a hotel taking a shower, his wife and one of his suitcases disappear into thin air. The film’s soundtrack is by Ennio Morricone. RATING 7.4 The trailer