"Mrs Playmen": the trailer of the series in the Italian erotic magazine with Carolina Crescentini

Carolina Crescentini becomes Adelina Tattilo in the new Netflix series “Mrs Playmen” inspired by the life and career of the editor of the most famous Italian erotic magazine ever.

In Italy of the late 1960s, a woman rises to the honors of the news, but also of the controversies, for challenging social conventions and for having represented a real breakage with the traditions and taboos that had characterized Italy until then. Her name is Adelina Tattilo, who returns to the protagonist in the new Italian series Netflix, Mrs Playmen, produced by Aurora Tv, whose shots have just started.

The writing of the new Italian series Netflix Mrs Playmen It is entrusted to Mario Ruggeri, Head Writer, together with the authors Eleonora Cimpanelli, Chiara Laudani, Sergio Leszczynski and Alessandro Sermoneta. The series sees Riccardo Donna directed.

The trailer for Mrs Playmen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=acaebjm66piundefined

Mrs Playmen: the plot

The series, in 7 episodes, will tell the story of this woman, tenacious and courageous, head of the most famous Italian erotic magazine in the 60s/70s, “Playmen” – the Italian response to Playboy. Under the guidance of Adelina, the magazine came to contribute to the radical change of the costumes of Italians, not without going through the thousand difficulties typical of every revolution. The elegant nude, which made it glimpsed without exhibiting, the courage of the topics covered, who often incited the woman to legitimize her desire, supported by important contributions of the major Italian intellectuals, made a “Playmen” a place of free and eclectic conversation. An intelligent and unrepeatable transgression in a very religious and conservative Italy. Mrs Playmen It is the story of a magazine that made the story of the Italian costume, and of those who made it a symbol.

Mrs Playmen: Who is in the cast

In the cast, Carolina Crescentini (Adelina Tattilo), Filippo Nigro (Chartroux), Giuseppe Maggio (Luigi Poggi), Francesca Colucci (Elsa), Domenico Diele (Andrea De Cesari), Francesco Colella (Saro Balsamo), Lidia Vitale (Lella), Giampiero Juica (Don Rocco).

Mrs Playmen: When it comes out on Netflix

Mrs Playmen comes out on Netflix on November 12, 2025.