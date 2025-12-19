Mutual Friends, the film with Raoul Bova, Beatrice Arnera and Francesca Inaudi on Paramount+: when will it be released in streaming

A film that deals with the question of questions. Paramount+ announces the exclusivity of Mutual friendsthe film directed by Marco Castaldi. Here’s everything you need to know.

Mutual friends, the plot

At the center of Mutual friendsreads the synopsis, there are four characters, three friends and two couples, faced with the most mysterious and universal of questions: what is love? Marco and Giulia have been married for several years and receive the news of their friend Veronica’s imminent wedding to Claudio, a boy they met only a few months before. The news triggers an emotional spiral that involves both couples and forces them to confront their true needs, with undeclared desires and with wounds that have remained open over time. Time is running out, because the wedding is getting closer and closer, like an inevitable showdown that no one can postpone any longer.

Mutual friends, the cast

The artistic cast includes among others Raoul Bova in the role of Marco, Francesca Inaudi in the role of Giulia, Beatrice Arnera in the role of Veronica and Luca Vecchi in that of Claudio.

Mutual friends, the production

The film is directed by Marco Castaldi. The story is by Clemente Meucci, while the screenplay is signed by Luca De Bei, Chiara Laudani and Clemente Meucci himself. The technical cast includes Vito Frangione on photography, Michelangelo Garrone on editing, Gianni Brugnoli on set design and Dominique Christine Brunet on costumes. The production direction is entrusted to Francesca Caciula and Francesco Incognito, with Dimitri Sassone in the role of general organizer. The executive producer is Maria Pia Billi. Produced by Paolo Ansaldi for 102 Distribution – with the participation of Time Media and Unicorn – the film was made with the contribution of the Ministry of Culture, the Veneto Region and with the support of the Veneto Film Commission.

Mutual friends, when it comes out in streaming

The film will be available exclusively in streaming on Paramount+ in Italy from February 13th.