"My Secret Santa" starring Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge is the most anticipated Christmas movie on Netflix: when it comes out

Culture

"My Secret Santa" starring Virgin River’s Alexandra Breckenridge is the most anticipated Christmas movie on Netflix: when it comes out

There are only a few months left until Christmas and Netflix is ​​ready to give its audience lots of new Christmas titles. Among these, one of the most anticipated is the new Christmas romantic comedy starring two much-loved faces from the small screen: Alexandra Breckenridge from Virgin River and Ryan Eggold from New Amsterdam, a couple ready to make us dream. But what should we expect from this film directed by Mike Rohl? Let’s go into detail.

The most anticipated Christmas films on Netflix in the coming months

My Secret Santa – My mom is Santa Claus: the plot

A lively single mom looking for work decides to disguise herself as a man to get hired as a seasonal Santa Claus at a luxury ski resort. But when she falls in love with the hotel manager, complications arise that could ruin everything.

My Secret Santa – My mom is Santa Claus: the cast

The cast of the film is made up of the protagonist of the beloved Netflix series “Virgin River” Alexandra Breckenridge, Ryan Eggold, known to the public for the role of Doctor Maximus “Max” Goodwin in New Amsterdam, Tia Mowry (Sister, Sister) and Diana Maria Riva (Gordita Chronicles).

My Secret Santa – My mom is Santa Claus: when he comes out

The movie “My Secret Santa” arrives on Netflix on December 3, 2025.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
History and origin of the Vikings: how did they become such skilled navigators?
"My Secret Santa" starring Virgin River’s Alexandra Breckenridge is the most anticipated Christmas movie on Netflix: when it comes out
Heating, when radiators should be turned on in Italy: the 2025 calendar with climate zones