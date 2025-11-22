Nano Banana Pro is now official and generates impressive images with AI for free: how to use it

Image generated with Nano Banana Pro.

Nano Banana Pro has been made official within the Gemini app and the web version of the service. The new model text-to-image based on Google’s artificial intelligence (model officially called Gemini 3 Pro Image) allows you to generate and edit images with an advanced level of control, while maintaining free access to AI visual creation, with enhanced options dedicated to users of the Google AI Plus, Pro and Ultra plans. In this in-depth analysis we explain clearly what changes compared to the “basic” Nano Banana model, which technical tools come into play and how it is possible to exploit them to obtain more precise, consistent and professional results. The new model allows you to intervene on complex elements such as lighting, camera angle and focus. It allows you to apply visual styles inspired by reference images, automatically scale content for different platforms without losing detail, and integrate legible, well-placed text within posters, logos or invitations. Let’s see, then, what Nano Banana Pro can do and how to create impressive images with its AI.

The features of Nano Banana Pro

Nano Banana Pro was born as a direct evolution of the previous Nano Banana and relies on the engine Gemini 3a LLM (Large Language Model), that is, a system capable of understanding and generating human language in an advanced way. This basis allows the model not only to better interpret the prompts, i.e. the textual commands that are provided by the user to describe the desired image as output, but also to produce visually more complex, coherent and accurate results. In fact, it allows you to generate images with perfectly readable texts in multiple languages, choosing different fonts and graphic styles, a fundamental aspect for those who create informative content, posters, complex infographics or educational materials. The system also integrates online search functions, allowing for example to ask for a recipe and automatically obtain visual summary cards, combining data and graphics in a single composition.

One of the elements that distinguishes Nano Banana Pro is the control that we could define as almost surgical over the images. In fact, the model allows you to manage the“snap” anglethe focusthescene lightingthe depth of field and the color gradation. Compared to the previous limit, according to which it was possible to create images with a maximum resolution of 1024 x 1024 pixels, it is now possible reach 2K resolutions (2048 x 2048 pixels) e 4K (4096 x 4096 pixels), making the images also suitable for professional use and large formats.

The template supports blending of numerous visual elements – it’s possible combine up to 14 objects in a single scene and maintain consistency of up to 5 peopleensuring consistent similarities between different images. This is especially useful for visual storytelling or serial narrative projects.

From an access perspective, Gemini uses Nano Banana Pro by default, but in the free version it is Only a limited number of images can be generated before automatically returning to the basic model. Subscriptions Google AI Plus, Pro And Ultra offer higher thresholds, although precise limits are not specified.

Attention to transparency is also important: Google integrates SynthIDa watermarking technology, which is an invisible digital watermark that signals whether an image has been generated or modified by AI. Support for the standard will be added in the future C2PAdesigned to certify the origin of digital content and strengthen source verification.

How to create images with Nano Banana Pro

For create images with Nano Banana Proaccess Google Gemini (from its web version or mobile app) and click on Try now in the box Visualize anything with Nano Banana Pro (if you haven’t used the new template before). Otherwise, you need to go to Gemini’s tools menu and select the option Create imageschoosing the model Reasoning to try Nano Banana Pro.

At this point you can insert a prompt, which is a structured text command that describes what you want to achieve, or upload an image to modify. A simple but effective formula provides structure “Create or generate an image of” followed by object, action And sceneas suggested by Google. Also remember that the more details you provide, such as setting, clothing, posture or lighting conditions, the more accurately the AI ​​will be able to interpret your request. As soon as you are ready, give sending to start image generation.

How Nano Banana Pro works on the online version of Gemini.



If the result does not meet expectations, you can intervene by asking for targeted changes, such as replacing the background or adding objects, keeping the elements you appreciate unchanged.

We remind you that, once the usage limit of the Pro model is reached, the system automatically switches to the standard version, still guaranteeing operational continuity. In this way you have at your disposal a flexible tool that combines creative freedom and technical rigor, allowing you to explore even surreal visual solutions with increasingly refined AI support. Keep in mind, however, that even Nano Banana Pro, as powerful as it is, can make errors and is subject to AI hallucinations.