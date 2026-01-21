Netflix, all the news of 2026: a thriller with Elodie, a comedy with Zingaretti, Sarah Toscano actress

Netflix has revealed all the new features arriving in 2026. It did so during the “What Next?” event. which revealed a preview of all the new Italian series (and films) that we will find on the streaming platform in the coming months.

Sarah Toscano will debut as an actress in a series together with Serena Rossi, Elodie will act alongside Pierfrancesco Favino, Luca Zingaretti is the protagonist of a new comedy but it doesn’t end there because in addition to the new features, there are many great returns such as the new seasons of the rap show “Nuova Scena”, of the legal drama with Matilda De Angelis “La legge di Lidia Poet”, of the comedy “Maschi Veri” and the new series of Zerocalcare, “Due Spicci” of which the release date was also revealed.

But let’s find out what’s new on Netflix in 2026.

Netflix: the most anticipated series of February 2026

Netflix: the most anticipated series of March 2026

Nemesis: the new series with Favino and Elodie

Tommaso Gherardi (Pierfrancesco Favino), heir to a rich family of Milanese entrepreneurs, is accused of killing his wife Gloria (Elodie). All the evidence nails him, at least until Diana Potenza (Barbara Ronchi), a lawyer who has made her way in life with effort and determination, takes up his defense. She will discover the complex and unexpected truth behind the murder.

The perfect boss: the new comedy series with Luca Zingaretti

Giulio Zagni is “the perfect boss”, always the undisputed and beloved ruler of his steering wheel factory and his family. Friends, relatives, employees can go astray, because he is always there to fix things, whatever the cost. But when this well-oiled mechanism fails, the professional and family life of this model Motor Valley entrepreneur suddenly spirals out of control. Between tragicomic unexpected events and strokes of genius, will Giulio be able to get back on track?

Sarah Toscano protagonist of the film “We don’t need words”

Unlike her parents, who were deaf from birth, the teenager Eletta (Sarah Toscano) not only hears, but discovers she has an extraordinary voice. When her singing teacher (Serena Rossi) pushes her to take part in an audition for a prestigious music school, the dream comes true, but at a price: leaving her family behind, who live in a world without sounds, of which she is the only spokesperson.

We a little better: new film with Elio Germano and Maria Chiara Giannetta

Simone (Elio Germano) and Lucia (Maria Chiara Giannetta) are very different: he is a structured man with a strong sense of family, she is independent, allergic to conventions and has always been against motherhood. Despite this, theirs is a very strong relationship and every conflict gives way to their love, whose soundtrack is a continuous, meticulous and fun negotiation about everything. When the challenge becomes adopting a child, it becomes an adventure that catalyzes their deepest differences. Will they be able to overcome the many obstacles that this trial will put in their path? A sentimental comedy that highlights the need to confront one’s fears and desires in an attempt to be oneself… a little better.

Champions: the new film with Alessandro Gassman and Anna Ferzetti

Marco is a restless and immature basketball coach who, due to his terrible attitude both on the court and in his private life, loses his job and has an incident with the police. To avoid prison Marco is forced to engage in socially useful work: coaching a basketball team made up of neurodivergent kids in a parish in the province of Bologna. Initially reluctant and unprepared to face this new challenge, he will gradually discover a different way of experiencing sport and human relationships. It will be those kids, with their unique outlook on life, who will teach him what really matters, in a growth journey that will change him and the team forever. “Campioni” is the remake of Campeones, a Spanish film that won 2 Goya awards in 2019 and a box office record with over 23 million.

The “Chiaroscuro” series debuts

National Gallery of Rome. In the most important exhibition room, the director’s body was found, killed and then placed on the ground like the corpse portrayed by Artemisia Gentileschi in a famous painting. Inspector Angelo Tiberi (Andrea Lattanzi) and Cosmo Speranza (Pierpaolo Spollon), an art consultant, find themselves investigating this disturbing murder. Cosmo is a sophisticated art expert who lives in a wonderful loft overlooking the Circus Maximus. Tailored suits, many one-night-stand friends and no cell phone, because for him it is a vulgar object. He has the gift of an “absolute eye”: before his gaze the works come to life, revealing every detail of composition and every secret of creation. He is solitary and irregular: he has no academic qualifications and is outside the system.

But the system fears it, because its expertise is infallible in determining whether a work is authentic or fake. At his side is his friend Mia (Aurora Giovinazzo).

Angelo Tiberi is a good policeman who grew up in a large family, in a working-class neighborhood of Rome. Simple, direct, authentic. Many friends, a great love for Roma, and the cell phone that always rings because parents, sisters and brothers-in-law ask him for a thousand favors, knowing that he is too generous to say no. Methodical and diligent, he is secretly in love with his lifelong friend, Eleonora (Romana Maggiora Vergano), a forensic doctor. Angelo and Cosmo are too different to like each other. But the murder case in the National Gallery forces them to collaborate. And to discover that their differences make them an investigative couple as unlikely as they are effective.

Senza Volto, the new film with Edoardo Leo

Gabriele Costa (Edoardo Leo) was an undercover agent. Today he is a homeless man destroyed by a past he cannot bury, the one that led him to lose everything. He lives invisible, observing from afar his daughter Laura (Anita Leo), a lonely teenager, the only one who still seems to keep him alive. On her birthday, Gabriele breaks his distance to see her from afar. But a few hours later, his ex-wife and Laura’s mother, Diana, is brutally killed. Gabriele is the number one suspect. A desperate escape begins for him, in search of the truth about the present which begins to dangerously intertwine with that of the past. Gabriele has only Laura with him, traumatized but a key witness capable of exonerating him. But the truth, like Gabriele, has no intention of remaining invisible.

“Suburramaxima” debuts, a new series part of the Suburra universe

At the beginning of the series, which opens exactly where the previous chapter ended, a maxi-raid by the police wipes out the criminal balance of the capital. Nine years later, on the threshold of the lockdown with Rome completely in disarray, Alberto finally leaves prison, ready to rebuild his life away from crime. But the curse of the Suburra leaves no escape and he will soon be forced to get his hands dirty once again. Together with Angelica and Cinaglia, he will find himself fighting both old enemies and a new and ruthless criminal clan, which has taken control of the capital and is trying to get its hands on the “deal of the century”. Our protagonists will once again find themselves forced to fight for what they hold most dear, dragged into the vortex of alliances, betrayals and violence that has always united the three worlds of the Suburra.