Netflix tells the story of Victoria Beckham: when the documentary comes out

Two years after the planetary success of “Beckham”, the series that told the life of David Beckham of the former footballer, Netflix’s efforts return to concentrate on the famous family of the United Kingdom. This time there is no football champion in the center, but his wife Victoria Beckham, the absolute protagonist of a three -part documentary conducted by Nadia Hallgren (the same as “Becoming”, dedicated to Michelle Obama). The appointment wants to show unpublished and intimate sides of a woman who has always divided, fascinates and surprises.

Victoria Beckham: what the documentary shows us

Born Victoria Adams, he often called himself a clumsy teenager, who grew up in the English countryside. However, the world knows it as Posh Spice, one of the five Spice Girls, the musical phenomenon that marked the 90s. The wedding with David Beckham in 1999 made it one of the most observed figures in the world, constantly in the spotlight between music, gossip and family life. But his career has not stopped there: for almost twenty years he is a recognized name in the fashion sector, capable of building a solid and respected brand, challenging the prejudices of those who saw it only as the pop star married to a footballer.

The documentary Netflix follows Victoria in an in -depth analysis that embraces the past and the present. It starts from his youth and experience with the Spice Girls, up to the decision to reinvent himself in the world of fashion, a path that was neither simple nor immediate. The story alternates with the images of the Backstage of the Paris Fashion Week 2024, where the cameras follow her as she prepares the most important parade of her career. The woman gets bare, speaks of the difficulties encountered, the insecurities and labels that followed her for a long time. At the same time, the fragility related to the relationship with one’s body and the judgment of the press also emerge, such as when, just two months after the birth of the first child, she was forced to weigh on live TV.

Next to her David Beckham, the actress Eva Longoria and leading figures of fashion such as Anna Wintour, Tom Ford and Roland Mouret intervene.

Victoria Beckham: when it comes out on Netflix

The document “Victoria Beckham” debuts on Netflix on October 9, 2025 all over the world. Three episodes to enter the heart of a career and a life that have gone through deception of music, fashion and costume.

Victoria Beckham: the official trailer

