Netflix, the series and the most viewed films in these first 6 months

What are the most seen films and TV series from Netflix subscribers from January to June 2025? The last engagement report of the platform, drawn up on the basis of vision time – or engagement – which represents the best indicator of the satisfaction of subscribers, responds to curiosity. When people look more, they remain longer and recommend Netflix to others.

The report, which captures approximately 99% of all views in the first half of 2025, shows that people watched Netflix very much – over 95 billion hours – covering a wide range of genres and languages. Here below some salient points of the first half of 2025.

The success of the original Netflix content

The original Netflix continue to involve the public even years after their debut. Almost half of all the views of this report comes from original Netflix titles released in 2023 or before. Series such as Orange is the New Black, Ozark and the paper house all exceeded the 100 million hours displayed in the first half of 2025

Great stories can come from all over the world

Numerous success series continue to arrive from the United Kingdom. Teenascence was the most seen series with 145 million views, but the public also appreciated other series such as Missing You (58m), Black Mirror S7 (31m) and Dept. Q S1 (25m).

Two thirds of Netflix subscribers are outside the United States and over a third of the total views comes from titles in languages other than English. Ten of the twenty -five series most seen in the first half of the year were in non -English language.

Squid Game, the famous South Korean series, recorded 231 million views between all three seasons in the first half of the year. The final season has become the third most viewed program of the semester, reaching 72 million views in just four days. Other South Korean series have also been successful, such as when life gives you Mandarini (35m), The Trauma Code: the turn of the S1 heroes (34m) and both seasons of Weak Hero: Class 1 (22m) and Weak Hero: Class 2 (20m), who attracted a large audience.

The Scandinavian titles are growing in popularity, with Reservatet – The reserve (34m) from Denmark, number 24 (24m) from Norway and åremorden – The murders of åre S1 (33m), The Breakthrough (29m) and Glaskupan – The glass dome (20m) from Sweden.

After the exit last year of one hundred years of solitude (5m), Colombia continued to offer a strong programming with Medusa S1 (21m), false profile (20m) and Karol G: Mañana Fue Muy Bonito (13m). Netflix movies as Back in Action (165m), Straw by Tyler Perry (103m), the list of my wishes (96m) with Sofia Carson and Nonnas (58m) have been widely viewed. Even non -English language films have been successful, including exterritorial – beyond the border (88m) from Germany, the counterattack (71m) from Mexico, Ihostage (57m) from the Netherlands and to Vitam (70m) and KO (44m) from France, Bullet Train Explosion (33m) from Japan and Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins (23m) from India.

Variety

Netflix audience loves a great variety of shows, films and live events of many genres and for different types of audiences. The WWE (not available in Italy) debuted on Netflix in January and brings together fans every week. In the first half of the year he generated 280 million hours of views between all its events, including WWE RAW.

Netflix is a valid destination for anime enthusiasts, with the public who has looked at new series such as Sakamoto Days S1 (24m), franchise loved as Naruto (45m among all seasons) and classics such as the enchanted city (6m) and the wandering castle of Howl (6m) of the Ghibli studio. The dramatic series continued to excite with Zero Day (61m), American Primeval (47m), the gardener (34m) from Spain, forever S1 (19m) and The Royals S1 (14m) from India.

The comedies of all kinds have also been popular. New series such as Running Point S1 (41m) and The Four Seasons S1 (39m) have been widely seen and renewed for a second season. The new seasons as standard such as Machos Alfa S3 (10m) from Spain, Envidiosa S2 from Argentina (10m) and Tires S2 (7m) and Michelle Buteau: Survival of the Thickest S2 (6m) have also been loved. The longtime successes Cobra Kai S6 (18m) and Big Mouth S8 (6m) found a successful conclusion with their final seasons.

The Kids & Family titles continue to entertain children of all ages, from animation films such as Kpop Demon Hunters (37m) to the series as MS. Rachel S1 (53m), Asterix & Obelix: the duel of the leaders (16m) from France and the Casa delle Dolli di Gabby, which has totaled 108 million views between all seasons.