New discovery in Pompeii: here is the technique that made Roman concrete “immortal”

If Roman concrete lasted so long through the millennia, we finally know why: during the excavations of a Roman construction site that had remained intact since 79 AD and recently discovered in Pompeii, the use of “hot mixing“, a technique that gave the material self-repairing and resistance properties. Admir Masic, professor of civil and environmental engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and responsible for the study published in the journal Naturecommented:

Studying it really felt like I was going back in time and being next to the workers as they mixed and placed the concrete

The discovery, in a building in the city’s “Regio IX, Insula 10” — with walls under construction, piles of raw materials, work tools and bricklayers’ tools — demonstrates that the bricklayers of the time mixed quicklime with volcanic materials dry before adding water, generating thermal reactions capable of preserving highly reactive minerals useful for heal over time microfractures of the structures.

The discovery of the team of archaeologists is particularly rare for a reason: in fact, it is the first time that a real “active Roman construction site“, and by “active” we mean that the building under construction inside had not been completed due to the eruption of 79 AD, which sealed it with ash. Precisely for this reason archaeologists were able to observe how the building materials were prepared and mixed on structures left half-finished.

Concrete was a indispensable building material for the Romans, who there helped build structures such as the Colosseum, domed temples, baths, and even bridges and aqueducts, since this material can harden underwater (which also made it essential in the construction of harbors and breakwaters). For a long time it was thought that what was reported in the accounts reported in a 1st century BC treaty by the Roman architect and engineer Vitruvius was correct, i.e. that the Romans slaked quicklime with water to transform it into slaked lime, and then mixed it with pozzolana. But today we are certain that this was not the case.

According to what Nature reports, in fact, the chemical and microstructural analysis of the samples found has shown that the Romans used quicklime (quicklime) — and not “slaked” lime, as they said in ancient texts — mixed dry with pozzolanic materials before adding water. These materials alone have no binding capacity, but they react with lime in the presence of water to form very solid and resistant cementitious compounds. This method, called “hot mixing” (hot mixing), causes an exothermic reaction: put simply, the hydration of the lime releases heat, which influences the crystallization of the mortar.

The excavations brought to light numerous accumulations of demolished and stacked building materials, consisting of lava and limestone debris, fragments of tiles and fragments of common ceramics and amphorae, intended for reuse in the current restoration of the walls (1st century AD). The two main rooms of Domus IX 10, where the raw materials for the analyzes were collected (Rooms 2 and 14) are marked with black numbers, while the numbers of the adjacent rooms are marked in light grey.



This type of processing causes the formation of “lime clasts“, small lumps of quicklime included that did not completely dissolve during the reaction, and which remained only partially hydrated. Here, these pieces are very reactive quicklime, fundamental, because it works as a “calcium reserve” for the future of the structure, giving it the mechanical properties and durability of the material. When the concrete cracks, these lime clasts release calcium which “plugs” the cracks, allowing it to self-repair and last for millennia.

This discovery can help modern builders to correct or expand our knowledge of Roman building techniques and inspire the development of more durable and sustainable modern concreteswith self-healing properties and lower environmental impact. Archeology therefore meets materials science, and in doing so offers a bridge between “ancient knowledge” and innovation for modern and future construction.