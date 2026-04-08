New earthquake in the Campi Flegrei of magnitude 3.4, shock felt as far as Naples

Earthquake at the Campi Flegrei of magnitude 3.4



A shock of earthquake Of magnitude 3.4 hit i Phlegraean Fields today April 8th at 4.48pm. According to what was recorded by INGV, the epicenter was located 4 km from Pozzuoli. The hypocenter, however, was detected at 1 km deep. At 2.38pm the seismographs had already detected an earthquake of magnitude 2.3, with the same epicenter and hypocenter as the second shock.

The earthquake was distinctly felt by the population of the Phlegraean area and in various neighborhoods of Naples. More specifically, the earthquake was reported by the population of Marano, Soccavo, Cavalleggeri, Pianura, Arenella, Quarto, Licola, Giugliano, Camaldoli and Varcaturo.

INGV has communicated that a seismic swarm is currently underway in the Campi Flegrei, which began at 3.08pm today, 8 April, which also includes the 3.4 shock: the map below shows the locations of the events with magnitude Md ≥ 1.0.

The map with the epicenters of the earthquakes located in the Campi Flegrei during the current earthquake swarm. Credit: INGV



At the moment, no particular damage to people or things has been reported. The shock was recorded just one day after the 3.3 magnitude earthquake recorded yesterday in the Phlegraean area, which occurred as part of a seismic swarm – which ended yesterday – which totaled 16 tremors.

The Campi Flegrei area is a particularly seismic area: in this case, however, i earthquakes they are not due to the activation of the faults, but are caused from bradyseism, or the periodical raising and lowering of the ground. Since January 2025, the ground lifting in Rione Terra has been 25.5cm.