New eruption of the Laki-Laki volcano in Indonesia: volcanic lightning and column of ash 10 km high

The nocal eruption of the Laki -Laki volcano. Credit: Chyno News, via X



In Indonesia there was one New eruption of the Laki-Laki Lewotobi volcanowith a well -visible lava flow on the mountain side and a column of smoke and ashes at least 10 km high. According to reports from the Indonesian volcanic agency, the new explosion took place at 20:48 rooms on Friday 1 August (Le 16:48 in Italy).

During the erupting activity, there were also Volcanic lightning close to the top of the ash plume: these are electricity discharges that are formed above all during explosive eruptions, when generating a difference in electric potential within the volcanic cloud.

All this happens just 3 weeks afterlast eruption of the laki-laki, following which they had been deleted different flight directed to Bali and the Islands of Flores.

According to the geological agency, the eruption would have been triggered by a gas accumulation occurred over the past few weeks. At the moment, however, No damages have been reported to people or buildings, but the Indonesian authorities have forbidden the population to approach less than 7 kilometers from the crater and pay close attention to Lahara flow of mud of volcanic origin composed of pyroclastic material (like ash, lapilli, and other rock fragments) mixed with waterthat the strong rains that are hitting the country could be formed.

The Laki-Laki volcano (“man” in Indonesian) is high 1,584 meters and is located on the Indonesian island of Flores: it is one stratovulcanocharacterized by a typical cone shape originating from the overlap of volcanic material emitted by multiple eruptions.

A peculiarity of this mountain is the fact of having a “twin“A short distance, the Perempaunwhich in Indonesian means “woman”. The term Gemini refers to the fact that both share the same magmatic chamber, so actually from a geological point of view they are the same volcano (Lewotobi) but with two different craters (the Laki-Laki and Perempaun) placed less than 2 km away.