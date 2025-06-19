New eruptive phase of Etna, resumes the explosive activity from the South-East crater: the Ingv data

The new erupting activity of Etna recorded by the thermal cameras of the Etna Observatory of the Ingv. Credit: ingv



Etna resumed Lexplosive activity from the South-east crater. To communicate it is theEtneo Observatory of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv): from 9 pm on June 18 “the average amplitude of the volcanic tremor showed one tendency to increaseeven if with oscillating trend ».

Starting from 2:00 this night, then, the values ​​of the volcanic tremor they reached a high level. The Etna thermal cameras system has in fact recorded anStrombolian activity from the summit craters, while the emission of ashes is underway.

According to the forecast model of the Ingv, the eventual eruptive cloud produced by the volcano activity could disperse towards North-east.

The Etneo Observatory, however, made it known that, due to the presence of a cloudy coveragethe observation of the details of the activity is limited: also the location of Infrasonic events It is encountered technical problems, but it is still possible to observe an increase in the number of infraasonic events characterized by amodest amplitude.

At the moment, however, there are no significant repercussions on the surrounding inhabited areas. Also theCatania airport remain operatingdespite the Ingv brought Vona to the red level (Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation).

Alert Vona climb to the red level

Following the new eruptive phase of Etna, the INGV brought theVona alert From the orange level to redthe highest on the alert scale for civil aviation.

According to the observatory bulletin, the cloud of ashes could move towards the direction North-eastnot involving particular interference with the activity ofVincenzo Bellini International Airport of Cataniawhich for the moment remains operating but under monitoring in case of further developments of the eruption.

The last weekly bulletin of Etna

The Ingv published on June 17 the weekly bulletin relating to Etna: the monitoring systems had already recorded activities of dejugation “Upper variable regime” with summit craters, with an infrasonora activity on a level medium-high. Precisely for this reason, in the expected scenarios, the observatory had not excluded the possibility of a “rapid evolution of the phenomena in progress towards a more energetic activity with Training of eruptive columnsclouds of ash and collapse of portions of the summit cones with the formation of pyroclastic flows».