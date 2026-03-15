"Night before exams 3.0" and the youth of artificial intelligence, polyamory and nihilism

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"Night before exams 3.0" and the youth of artificial intelligence, polyamory and nihilism

“Night before exams 3.0” and the youth of artificial intelligence, polyamory and nihilism

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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