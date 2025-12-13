Nikita and Andrea make you dream (but the doubt remains), the indiscretion about Elodie and the other gossip to read over the weekend





Dear readers, welcome back! Only two weekends separate us until Christmas. And now we’re all in Santa’s elf mode, except those who identify with the Grinch.

Between a mad rush to find the perfect gift and planning holidays or shifts at work, “Fatti Their” is back, our weekly column with a high rate of gossip. We have selected for you the tastiest gossip of the last few days and therefore, happy reading my dear gossip addicts!

Nikita and Andrea: we thought it was love but instead?

What is happening between Andrea Delogu, 43, and Nikita Perotti, 21, is unclear. The two make declarations bordering on a rom com, they make the audience of Dancing with the Stars (and not only) dream, and then they retract everything. First it was Nikita, at the weekly Whorevealing that in the past he has had affairs with older people and that he doesn’t rule out it happening again, and then adding an explanation: “It’s something magical and I don’t rule out that it could transform into something else, because in life ‘never say never’.”

Then Delogu fueled the excitement by publishing a very intense post on Instagram: “What you are reading is a declaration… add the word you prefer”. He talks about a deep bond, born from Nikita’s respect and dedication, calling it “a relationship of two different worlds rooting for each other”. However, he underlines that he does not want to use the word “love”, to avoid media misunderstandings. But the subtext in his words was clear.

After the wave of reactions, Andrea specifies: “No, we are not together. We found ourselves as people, as souls”, while reiterating his affection for his “master”. Nikita responds to the post with a simple but eloquent: “I love you”, then sharing it in her stories.

A back and forth which, combined with the dancer’s recent statements, inevitably fuels the suspicion of a deeper feeling even if the two continue to deny it. What is the truth? Was it just a very deep friendship born or is there more? At this point we will understand it only by continuing to follow the couple, even after Dancing…

Elodie takes a break (and the gossip breaks out)

Elodie’s choice to stop for a year, announced during the last show of her tour in the arenas, was quite surprising. The singer revealed this need to her fans with tears in her eyes, but promising to return in 2027 with new and exciting projects.

A choice that made a lot of noise, especially because Elodie, for years, has been steadily at the top of success in terms of hits, tours and participation in Sanremo. For many it is simply a need to take a break and recharge their batteries; according to an indiscretion from Vanity Fair, however, the stop could be linked to his private life. In fact, there are those who whisper that she is thinking about marriage or “maybe even becoming a mother”.

Nothing confirmed – just gossip – but the hypothesis does not seem entirely unlikely: the singer herself has repeatedly expressed her desire for motherhood. Not long ago, on Che Tempo Che Fa, she admitted that she felt she was “of age to be a mother”, while in an interview with Vanity Fair she said she had considered freezing her eggs, confessing: “Until now, the fear of not being a good mother, of not being able to reconcile motherhood and career, which I don’t want to give up, has held me back.”

Talking about motherhood, however, is always delicate. Whatever the reason behind his decision to stop, it deserves respect, without fueling further speculation.

Morales-Bova, the cold war continues

Raoul Bova once again at the center of the public debate for his participation in Atreju, a demonstration promoted by the parties of the Italian right. Bova spoke in a discussion on the internet, privacy and social media together with Arianna Meloni and Francesca Barra. And who better than him can talk about the power – even destructive – of social media, after the months he lived following the scandal linked to the private audio released by Fabrizio Corona and referring to the alleged relationship with Martina Ceretti.

During the panel, Bova denounced the climate of hatred that has overwhelmed him and defined as “sick” a society that “needs to see someone collapse to feel better”. He said he was blackmailed with demands for money not to release the audio, which he refused to pay, and that he felt ridiculed when the phrase “eye-splitting” went viral. He also admitted that some friends moved away, making him feel isolated and a “plague victim”, but fortunately others remained close to him.

In an interview with Corriere della sera, he also spoke about his ex-partner Rocío Muñoz Morales, clarifying once again that their story “had been over for a long time” and revealing that he had made his ex sign a clause that requires them both to remain silent about their private lives. On the new relationship with his colleague Beatrice Arnera, he limited himself to saying: “We are working on it”, suggesting the desire to build something serious with his colleague.

Even for Rocío, these months have been difficult having to deal with the consequences of the scandal. In an interview with Oggi, she talked about the path of personal rebirth that led her to write her new book La vita ora. Writing, she says, was “therapeutic”, and she found strength in her daughters, who helped her overcome feelings of guilt and find balance. Although speaking little publicly, he admitted how difficult it was to manage opposing versions of the end of the relationship with Bova. Meanwhile, new rumors are circulating around her about possible acquaintances, including the entrepreneur Vittorio Chini and, according to Diva and Donna, also Stefano De Martino.

Lorenzo Fragola is back

Lorenzo Fragola on Today talked about the long period of darkness that followed his success on the X Factor and Sanremo: the death of his father, depression, panic attacks and a career in which he had “lost his bearings”. For all these reasons he had chosen to stop. Then a trip to Senegal gave him back the desire to get involved and fight for his dream.

“I had physically reached my limit, I was 20 kilos heavier, I didn’t feel well, I came from a period in which I was very closed in on myself. I had already done some work to improve the situation but the real liberation was that journey”, he revealed.

There is definitely a new album in his future, but he still doesn’t know when it will be released: “There will be a bit of everything, but there certainly won’t be things that I once would have put in to hide the imperfections. Today I want to make you feel the imperfections, I have accepted my limits and I’m fine with that. This album will tell the story of a process of acceptance and maturity.”

The gossippins

The fire of secret love between Stefano and Rocío

As mentioned, the gossip about an alleged secret relationship between Rocío Muñoz Morales and Stefano De Martino has reignited, an indiscretion never confirmed by those directly involved, but which today is making people talk again. The rumors had already circulated months ago, when there was talk of the crisis between Morales and Raoul Bova, also thanks to an alleged professional rapprochement between the actress and De Martino. The indiscretion, however, clashes with that of Chi, according to which Rocío has been dating the entrepreneur Vittorio Chini for some time. Who knows where the truth lies, meanwhile the gossip is galloping!

Tommaso Paradiso and his love for his daughter

Tommaso Paradiso is back with the new album Casa Paradiso, inspired by his passion for homes and the changes in his family life. The birth of his daughter Anna profoundly transformed him, making him more attentive and tied to the domestic dimension. “In my house, women are in charge. I was born into a single-parent family, I only knew my mother, I lived with five sisters and a grandmother. And now I live with Carolina and my daughter”, he revealed to the weekly magazine Chi, before adding: “I spend a lot of time at home and I enjoy my daughter from when she opens her eyes to when she goes to sleep. Now I wake up and for me in the morning it makes sense. It’s a wonderful thing”. A beautiful privilege that the singer-songwriter is enjoying.

Belen and Ferragni, frost at high altitude

Belén Rodriguez and Chiara Ferragni spent a few days in St. Moritz. Not together, we make it clear right from the start, but randomness would have pushed them to do anything to avoid meeting. This was revealed by Gabriele Parpiglia. The two would have done everything to avoid each other, but for what reason? Apparently still due to old frictions linked to Fedez.