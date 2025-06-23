Nine films and a TV series to watch on Prime Videos this week

Summer has finally arrived: the holiday period begins, of the evenings in the company but also of the nights in front of the TV to watch TV series; And then here we are with our first video streaming advice, chosen from the latest news and expiring content. Among the new releases we point out the Action Countdown series and the Thriller Old Guy movie with the great Christoph Waltz (by the way, have you seen his series The Consultant?). But do not miss the expiring films that we have selected for you: between recent titles and great classics you will certainly find what is right for you. So to you the choice and good week!

Countdown (TV series Original Gender Action) – Exit date 25 June

Number of episodes and output methods: 13 episodes, the first 3 available on June 25 and the following outgoing one every Wednesday

When an agent of the United States internal security department is assassinated in broad daylight, the detective of the Los Angeles Mark Meachum police, played by Jensen Ackles, is recruited within a secret task force, consisting of undercover agents of all the police, to investigate the case. But the hunt for the murderer will soon bring to light a much more left conspiracy than you could imagine, giving way to a race against time to save a city of millions of people.

The trailer, the cast and the things to know about Contdown

Old Guy (film 2024) – release date 21 June

When the elderly Sicario Danny (the two -time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz) is recalled to the action by the company that has always hired him, he believes it is an opportunity to return to the front line. However, its real task is to train and support the young assumption prodigy Wihlborg in a training mission. While the blood flows, Danny starts asking who the real target is.

Bordertown (Film 2008) – Date of expiration 29 June

Candidate for the gold bear at the Berlin Film Festival, Jennifer Lopez and Antonio Banderas are the protagonists of this film inspired by a true story. A journalist investigates a series of murders of young women in Juarez, on the border between the USA and Mexico.

Happy birthday Mr. Grape (Film 1994) – Date of expiration 29 June

Based on the novel by Peter Hedges and played by Johnny Depp, Juliette Lewis and an exciting Leonardo DiCaprio! Daily problems in Endora, a small American town. After the suicide of the father, Gilbert Grape, committed in an emporium, is forced to keep mother and brother, both with serious health problems. It will be the arrival of a stranger to change his life.

Americans (Film 1992) – Date of expiration 29 June

Cult film with an exceptional cast: Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Kevin Spacey, Alec Baldwin, and Harris and Alan Arkin. Americans realism tells the ruthless struggle that takes place in the office of a real estate agency forced for budget cuts to make cuts to the staff, forcing each person to fight to get the best sales at any cost and save their job.

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (film 2008) – Date of expiration 29 June

Award -winning Woody Allen film with a stellar cast. Vicky and Cristina are two young American tourists in Barcelona. One evening they are approached by a fascinating place of the place that offers them a weekend in Oviedo. The man will make love known in his most disparate variations. With Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz, Rebecca Hall and Javier Bardem.

Jungle (Film 2017) – Date of expiration 29 June

Daniel Radcliffe is Yossi, a young man who left his city looking for authentic experiences in South America. Here, together with the Swiss teacher Markus and the American photographer Kevin, he will leave for the deep Amazon Forest under the guidance of the mysterious Karl. Taken from an autobiographical book, the true story of a frightening adventure in the most ruthless jungle.

Disobedience (Film 2018) – Date of expiration 30 June

Set in the Orthodox Jewish community of contemporary London, the film tells the story of Ronit, emancipated and nonconformist, who returns home for the father’s funeral. There he will find Esti, with whom he had a youthful love, now married to his cousin. A prohibited passion is rekindled between the two women.

8 women and a mystery (film 2002) – expiry date 30 June

Shortly before Christmas, a rich bourgeois family has to deal with the loss of the patriarch, killed with a knife. Completely isolated from the world, the eight women, suspecting each other, begin to investigate the case and gradually the secrets of each come to light.

Read friends (film 2011) – Expiry date 1 July

Dylan and Jamie are convinced that it is easy to have sex and remain friends, in spite of what the Hollywood romantic comedies claim. Soon, however, they will discover that the physicality between two people always complicate everything.