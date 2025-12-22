Nine films and four TV series to watch on Prime Video in the week of Christmas

We’re finally here: Christmas week has arrived! But if you’re looking for what’s new coming out this week on Prime Video, we have to disappoint you: the only news these days is the second episode of Fallout 2. And if you’re already up to speed with the other recent releases, then we recommend you move on to the expiring titles section, where you’ll find a lot of films and series close to cancellation that deserve a rewatch. Like Fargo (the series) and Fargo (the movie), like Annie Hall, like Dr. House, like Spaceballs and Shameless and more. So the choice is yours, have a good week and a merry Christmas.

Fallout 2 ep. 2 (Original USA TV series, science fiction genre) – release date 17 December

Number of episodes and release mode: 8 episodes, one available each week until the season finale on February 4, 2026.

We’ve seen how the unusual alliance between Lucy and the Ghoul Cooper goes in search of Hank, and we’ve gotten a glimpse of how Norm fares in Vault 31. But how is Max? How is his new life as an acclaimed knight going?

The spoiler-free review of Fallout 2

Fargo (US drama TV series, 4 seasons) – expiration date January 1st

A drifter named Lorne Malvo arrives in the small Minnesota town and influences the population with his malice and violence, including the insurance salesman Lester Nygaard.

Fargo (US comedy film 1996) – expiration date January 1st

Car dealer Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy) hires two thugs to kidnap his wife. Soon, the police chief Marge Gunderson, a pregnant and very lively girl, (Frances McDormand) takes over the case. Will she be ready for the challenge?

Max (USA 2015 drama film) – due date January 1st

“Max” is the story of the maturation of a teenager who, despite being in a grief-stricken family, finds friendship, comfort and adventure with the heroic dog of his brother who fell at the front.

Annie Hall (USA 1977 comedy film) – expiration date January 1st

Woody Allen, in this famous comedy, which won an Oscar for best film in 1977, plays a highly neurotic comedy writer who falls madly in love with a provincial girl (Diane Keaton) who would like to be a singer.

Dr. House (USA medical TV series, 8 seasons) – expiration date January 1st

Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) is a gruff doctor, with an almost brutal honesty, grumpy towards patients with whom, if he could, he would even avoid speaking. Suffering from chronic pain in one leg, he is forced to walk with the help of a cane.

Stigmata (USA horror film 1999) – expiration date January 1st

A Vatican official sends a priest to investigate a young woman’s injuries, which may have spiritual implications.

Spaceballs (USA 1988 comedy film) – expiration date January 1st

A war between two planets breaks out due to a shortage of breathable air.

Shameless (US comedy TV series, 11 seasons) – expiration date January 1st

Enter Frank Gallagher (series star WILLIAM H. MACY): the proud working-class patriarch of a motley brood of six intelligent, lively, independent children who without him… would be better off. The Gallaghers are irreverent, loving, resilient and they are absolutely, wildly and unapologetically shameless.

Get Shorty (USA 1995 comedy film) – expiration date January 1st

A gangster becomes a Hollywood big shot after going there to collect a debt from a penniless producer.

Wargames: War Games (USA action film 1983) – expiration date January 1st

David, a computer genius, risks starting a new world war.

Child’s Play (USA horror film 1988) – expiry date January 1st

A doll takes on homicidal tendencies after being possessed by the soul of a killer.

Spy Game (USA action film 2001) – expiration date January 1st

CIA agent Nathan Muir is about to retire when he discovers that his dolphin Tom Bishop, with whom he shared numerous missions, has been arrested in China for espionage. Although it is “a complicated game, a game in which no one wants to lose”, Nathan organizes a mission to free him. He will only have 24 hours to save him.