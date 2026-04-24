Nine films and six TV series (plus LOL 6) to watch on Prime Video this weekend (April 24-26)

Also this year, the new edition of Lol: Who laughs is out has arrived on Prime Video. But if you have already watched all five episodes and are now waiting for next Thursday for the grand finale, our streaming suggestions found among new releases and expiring titles from the Prime Video catalog may come in handy.

For those looking for a series, in addition to LOL 6, these days there are the new episodes of The Boys 5 and Invincible 4, three new episodes of American Gladiators and, for those who want a bit of binge watching, the animated comedy series Kevin and the Spanish comedy series Cochinas.

If instead you are looking for a film, among the new releases of the week there is Sisu 2, but as often happens it is in the expiring titles section that you will find films that always deserve a rewatch, from masterpieces such as The Silence of the Lambs to comedies by Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo and by Ficarra and Picone. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

The Boys 5 episode 4 (USA action / dramedy TV series) – out April 22nd

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 1-2 available from 8/04, then one episode per week until 20/05

Episode title: King of Hell. Everyone goes in search of V1, but there’s a bad feeling between both the Boys and between Soldatino and Homelander. Yet the Patriot is convinced that he is driven by a higher destiny.

The trailer and review of The Boys 5

How The Boys 4 ended

The ending of Gen V 2, which you need to know to understand The Boys 5

Invincible 4 episode 8 (USA action animated TV series) – release date 22 April

Episode title: Don’t keep me on edge. Mark faces his deepest fears as his life changes forever.

American Gladiators ep. 4-5-6 (US game show) – on Prime Video from April 24th

Number of episodes: 10. Release calendar: ep. 1-3 on 4/17, 4-6 on 4/24, 7-10 on 5/1

American Gladiators returns with 24 challengers from across the country who will clash with 16 new and fierce gladiators in classic trials such as Joust, Powerball, Hang Tough and The Wall, as well as new challenges such as The Ring and Collision. A man and a woman will battle for $100,000 and ultimate gladiatorial glory.

Kevin (US adult animated TV series) – available from April 20th at 9:00 am

Number of episodes and release mode: 8 binge episodes

Loosely based on a true story and the cat who found himself involved in the story, Kevin is a hilarious and moving tale about finding your place in the world. After the unexpected breakup of his human “godparents”, Kevin goes to live in an animal shelter in Astoria, Queens, where a diverse group of marginalized animals will help him understand what he really wants from life.

LOL: he who laughs is out 6 (comedy show Italy) – comes out Thursday 23 April at midnight

Number of episodes and release calendar: 6 episodes, five streaming on 04/23, final episode released on 04/30

The record-breaking Original comedy show produced in Italy is back: the sixth season will be available exclusively from 23 April with the first 5 episodes and from 30 April with the last episode. The new cast will include Carlo Amleto, Valentina Barbieri, Giovanni Esposito, Barbara Foria, Sergio Friscia, Francesco Mandelli, Paola Minaccioni, Scintilla, UfoZero2, Yoko Yamada who will challenge themselves to remain serious for six consecutive hours while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh, to win a final prize of 100,000 euros in favor of a charity chosen by the winner.

Observing the hilarious comic competition from the control room in the guise of referees and hosts were Alessandro Siani and Angelo Pintus. This year, however, they will be able to count on special help: Federico Basso and Andrea Pisani, their “aces up the sleeve”, ready to intervene to put the competitors to the test with the aim of making them laugh.

The trailer, the cast, when the episodes come out and the review of LOL 6

Cochinas (Spain comedy TV series) – release date 24 April at 0:00

When her husband ends up in a coma, Nines, a traditional housewife, transforms the family business into Valladolid’s first adult video store.

SISU 2: The Avenger (2025 action film USA-Finland) – streaming for free from April 20

The explosive action sequel to SISU: The Immortal. A war survivor returns to the house where his family was brutally murdered. He dismantles it, loads it on a truck and wants to rebuild it elsewhere in their honor. When the Red Army commander who killed his family returns determined to finish the job, he begins a relentless and spectacular hunt across the country.

The Silence of the Lambs (USA 1991 thriller film) – expiry date May 1st

An FBI recruit is assigned to visit Hannibal Lecter, a multiple-homicidal psychiatrist, in prison to obtain information on a serial killer. In exchange he must tell him episodes from his past.

Stay Tomorrow Too (Romantic film USA 2014) – expiration date May 1st

Mia Hall thought the hardest decision she would make would be choosing between Juilliard or following a different path to be with the love of her life, Adam. But a car accident will change everything.

Tomb Raider (USA action film 2018) – expiration date May 1st

Armed only with her quick mind, blind faith and a stubborn spirit, young Lara Croft pushes her limits in her very first risky adventure into the unknown. If he survives, he might be able to… Earn the name Tomb Raider.

Overboard (USA action film 2018) – expiration date May 1st

After an accident on the yacht, a rich and spoiled playboy (Eugenio Derbez) has amnesia. A single mother (Anna Faris) convinces him that she is his wife and he will have to work for the first time in his life! But can their love be based on a lie?

Cado dalle nubi (comedy film Italy 2009) – expiry date 1 May

The bizarre adventures of Checco, who flees from Puglia to realize his singing aspirations. Checco Zalone’s film debut.

Che bella giorno (comedy film Italy 2011) – expiry date 1 May

For love, a naive security guard at the Milan Cathedral becomes the involuntary accomplice of a group of attackers.

Even if it’s love you can’t see it (comedy film Italy 2011) – expiry date 1 May

Salvo and Valentino are two great Sicilian friends and manage a tourist bus in Turin. When Gisella decides to leave her “very clingy” boyfriend Valentino, she tasks Salvo with informing her friend. Meanwhile, their friend Sonia confides in Valentino that she has fallen in love with Salvo. In this fun chaos, will the couples break up or mate?

Uptown Girls (US comedy film 2003) – expiration date May 1st

Molly is a spoiled party girl who just ran out of money. Ray is a naughty little girl who has just been left without a nanny. When Molly is hired as Ray’s new nanny, it’s the perfect opportunity for both of them to change their lives.