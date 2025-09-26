Nine films and three TV series to watch on first videos this weekend (26-28 September)

And we also arrived at the last weekend of September, but like every Friday morning here we are with our streaming tips aimed at first video subscribers who don’t want to waste time looking for something new (or old) to see. Among the latest releases we point out the complete season of coast hotel, but also the last episode of The Terminal List: Black Wolf and the fourth episode of Gen V 2, while for those who prefer the films the Silent Hour has arrived. And for cinephiles a tour of the section of the expiring titles is a must, because in the next few days many small and great masterpieces of the past will be deleted, even recent. And then to you the choice and good weekend!

Coast hotel (TV series Italy -USA, genre: crime) – Exit date 24 September

Number of episodes and output methods: 6 episodes Binge

With a compelling plot with a pressing rhythm between action and comedy, Hotel Costiera tells the story of Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams), a former marine of Italian origins that returns to the country of his childhood to work as a problem solver in one of the most luxurious hotels in the world, on the spectacular coast of Positano. In addition to solving the problems of the wealthy guests of the hotel, Daniel is also on the trail of Alice, one of the owner’s daughters, who passed away a month earlier. Daniel has to do everything possible to bring her home, but face those who kidnapped the girl will be a bigger challenge than any problem Daniel has ever faced.

The series is directed by the Emmy Adam Bernstein Prize and Giacomo Martelli. Next to the protagonist Jesse Williams, here also in the role of Executive Producer, in the rich ensemble international cast also Maria Chiara Giannetta, Jordan Alexandra, Antonio Gerardi, Sam Haygarth, Tommaso Ragno, Amanda Campana, Pierpaolo Spollon, Alejandra Onieva and Jean-Hugues Anglade.

The Review of Hotel Costiera

Gen v season 2 ep. 4 (US TV series, genre: comedy, drama, action) – out of September 24th

Number of episodes and output calendar: 8 episodes, the first 3 available from 17 September and the following available one every Wednesday until 22 October.

Episode title: bags. Congratulations! You got a VIP ticket for the big clash! Participants assume all responsibility. You may appear on video or get in touch with body fluids. We remind you that the Vouaught International Hotel and Spa prohibits drinks from the outside and Gender Neutral baths. Enjoy your VIP experience!

The review of Gen V 2

As Gen V ended

The Terminal List: black wolf episode 7 (US TV series, action genre) – Exit date 24 September

Number of episodes and output methods: 7 episodes, the first 3 available from 27 August, and the following ones available one every Wednesday until 24 September.

Episode title: the wolf that foods. Three months after the exchange at the Aerodrome, he lives well outside the radar in the black forest, in Germany, ready to cut the bridges with his past and avenge those who lost in the espionage game orchestrated by Haverford.

The review of The Terminal List: Black Wolf (and how the original series ended)

The review of The Terminal List

The Silent Hour (Film 2024) – release date 22 September

A detective of the unusual police works as an interpreter for the local department and is forced to confront a team of corrupt policemen who try to eliminate the witness of a murder.

Rocky (Film 1977) – Expiry date 1 October

A little account of Philadelphia’s little account gets a very rare opportunity to challenge the world champion of maximum weights in a meeting in which he strives to resist until the end for his dignity.

Challengers (Film 2024) – Date of expiration 1 October

Old passions and even older rivalries return to the surface when two tennis professionals find themselves playing against each other.

Baby Boom (Film 1987) – Date of expiration 1 October

The very efficient and intelligent JC Wiatt works seventy hours a week in an important New York company. Lampo, as the only relative of a distant cousin who died in an accident, she is entrusted to her a little girl of just over a year, Elizabeth, gone in her arms by a hasty social worker.

The silence of the Innocenti (Film 1991) – Date of expiration 1 October

A recruit from the FBI is commissioned to visit Hannibal Lecter in prison, a multiomicidal psychiatrist, to obtain information on a serial killer. In return he must tell him episodes of his past.

Dress to kill (Film 1980) – Date of expiration 1 October

Michael Caine, Angie Dickinson and Nancy Allen play in this thrilling masterpiece of Brian De Palma, in which a therapist (Caine) lives moments of terror when a psychotic killer starts to target the women of his life.

Platoon (Film 1987) – Expiry date 1 October

Chris Taylor, just sent to Vietnam, finds herself involved in the feud between two sergeants, one good and the other bad. An acute analysis of the brutality of the war and the duplicity of human beings during conflicts.

Scarface (Film 1984) – Expiry date 1 October

In Miami, in 1980, a determined Cuban immigrant takes control of a sign of drug traffickers and rescuing rescuers.

Game for two (Film 1999) – Expiry date 1 October

When the billionaire Thomas Crown (Brosnan) realizes that excessive economic security can no longer give him new emotions, he decides to achieve the most extraordinary feat of his life: to steal in broad daylight in an invaluable value from one of the most supervised museums of Manhattan.