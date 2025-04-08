No, it is not true that the metalupo of over 10,000 years ago has returned to life thanks to the de-astinction

Credit: Colossal Biosciences



The American company Colossal Laboratories & Biosciences he announced that he had “brought back to life” the metalupo or enoconal (Aenocyon Dirus), a species extinct about 13 ooo years ago, through a project of de-extinction. This practice, also known as biological resurrection, consists in the laboratory creation of a species extinct through the use of genetic engineering techniques capable of modifying the DNA of the cells of a living species in order to obtain cells with the genetic heritage of the extinct species. I say wolf or terrible wolves, made famous by the television series game of Thronesthey were imposing animals, with strong jaws suitable for breaking bones and one thick white fur. What the researchers of Colossal Biosciences did, already engaged in the de-astinction of the dodus and of the mammothhas been changed the DNA of what according to their studies seems to be the closest relative of the metalpies, the gray wolf (Canis Lupus) in order to obtain phenotypic sections (observable characteristics) of the extinct species thousands of years ago. Thus were born three puppies, two in October 2024 called Romulus And Oar and one in January 2025, a female called Khaleesi In honor of Daenerys Targaryen, one of the most loved characters of the throne of swords.

What exactly colossal biosciences did with metalpies

But how did they bring back to life the characteristics of an extinct species? Scientists analyzed the DNA extracted from two metalpies fossilsa tooth dating back to about 13 000 years ago, and a bone of the internal ear of about 72 000 years. The analysis and comparison of the DNA extracted with the genetic heritage of current species such as the gray wolf have made it possible to identify the genethat is, the traits of the DNA that give the unique characteristics to a species, responsible for the body sizefrom the form, ears And skullthe characteristics of the fur like color and length and of vocalizationsin particular the howl. At this point, through advanced genetic engineering techniques, such as the system Crispr/Cas9changes to the DNA of gray wolf cells, specifically, have been made. 20 changes in 14 genes. Of these changes, 15 were made using the DNA recovered from the metalpum fossils, while the remaining were obtained by working directly on the original DNA.

This technique uses a protein that works like one “Molecular scissor” To cut the DNA into specific points, led by an RNA filament that indicates where to intervene. The protein -na complex binds to DNA and it cut at the desired point. At that point, the original DNA segment can be removed, replaced or modified. By repeating this process for all necessary changes, wolves were obtained with genetic traits of the metalpies.

Because talking about de-extinction is improper

Having said that, talking about a real “de-extinction” could be premature. The genetic heritage of these puppies, which today run and play in their protected reserve, is still very largely that of the gray wolf, with only small inserts of the metalpum DNA. The puppies, in fact, show the phenotypic characteristics of metalpies, while maintaining almost all of their DNA originally from Gray Wolves.

For example, for the body dimensions, instead of inserting and replicating the variant of the terrible wolf that could have side effects in the gray wolves, the researchers used a genetic variant already present in the gray wolves, the same thing for the Chiara furfor which specific genes of the color of the hair already present in the current species have been inactivated, obtaining the desired result without health risks. If it is true that Romolo, Remo and Khaleesi were born much larger than the average of the gray wolf puppies (about 20%), this may be due to the fact that the embryos have been implanted in specimens of large dogs specifically chosen to increase the probability that the puppies also had an average size.

This can also be found in the project of woolly mice to de-establish the mammoth, Colossal’s approach does not necessarily consist of inserting “new” genes from the extinct species. Rather, it focuses on the modification of the genetic variants already existing in the nearest living species to enhance or repress features that recall those of the extinct species The goal is to obtain a similar phenotype in the most way Safe and effective possible, minimizing the risks linked to the introduction of completely new genetic sequences.

What is certainly to underline are the marketing ability of the company based in Dallas. Just look at their official website: between futuristic graphics and roboant slogans, it seems clear that the company aims particularly to convey a certain image of oneself and its work which however can be excessively optimistic and self -celebrating and give rise to Easy incorrect interpretationsespecially among non -professionals.