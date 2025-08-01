"North South West Est"revealed the output period of season 2 of the Sky series on 883

Sky revealed the first image and an exclusive video from the backstage of the set of North South West Est, and provided more precise indications on the release period, on the cast, on the new directing team and on the plot of the highly anticipated second and last season (consisting of 8 episodes) of the Drameddy Sky Original dedicated to the golden years of the Pavia duo formed by Max Pezzali and Mauro Repetto, who, thanks to music, in the 90s. The improbable heroes of a story capable of singing and exciting even today.

With a social post on Sky Italia’s profile, the beginning of the production of the second season of the TV series (formerly cult) of Sydney Sibilia on the legendary 883 had been announced. Sibilia had made more than a hoped for a hoped for a sequel from the press conference of presentation of have killed the spider man – the legendary history of the 883, and with the immediate success, the official confirmation of Sky had briefly arrived, which has renewed the series for a second season. Sky Original. Which, as is now known, did not title have killed the Spider -Man 2, but (rightly) North South West Est – the legendary history of the 883, and should be the final season (unless sensational rethinking dictated precisely by the results of the series). So here’s everything there is to see and know in North South West Est.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky (@skyitalia)

They killed the Spider -Man, the first season of the series produced by Sky Studios and Matteo Rovere and Sydney Sibilia for Greenland, immediately turned out to be an extraordinary success (as we had easily foreseen), marking primates on all fronts, with record plays since her debut and then even overcome from week to week, so much so that it is the Sky Original series at the first most seen season of the last few years.

Now that the realization of the new season has officially started, the wait is therefore more spasmodic. To get prepared here is everything you need to know, and also the first teaser trailer released last December.

What season 2 of the series will talk about 883

The final epic of the history of the 883, who had glimpsed in the final of they killed the spider man when Mauro communicated to Max the decision to leave the group, brings us to the world of north -south -west est. Max and Mauro are crowning their dream: being first in the standings in 1993. But the life of the pop star watching it from inside is incredible as it is combined. Between Max and Mauro something begins to change: what is the next dream? The great adventure that live will bring them to the sparkling Milan of fashion, and in the America who dreamed of as kids. Once they arrive there, will they really find themselves? And they will make it friends like when they started?

When North South West Est will come out

The 8 episodes of the new season will be released on Sky and streaming on Now in 2026.

The first teaser trailer of North South West Est

This is the first video announcement, with images of the first season that introduce us to the history of next season.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izwc2xlmv9e

The video from the Backstage of North South West Est

The newly published Backstage video shows the protagonists Elia Nuzzolo as Max and Matteo Oscar Giuggioli in those of Mauro, in one of the first clapses together with the new director’s team, composed of Sydney Sibilia, Alessio Lauria, Simone Godano, Alice Filippi.