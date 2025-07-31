Now Germany also wants to recognize Palestine. Because Berlin’s opening can be a turning point

Germany also now asks for a credible path, and which begins immediately, for the recognition of the state of Palestine. A move that, more than that of other nations such as France and the United Kingdom, makes it clear that in the world it is changing mood towards the actions of the far -right government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

This was announced by the German Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, according to which recognition “for Germany must take place at the end of a process”, but this process, however, “must start now”.

Threats of annexation

“In consideration of the open threats of annexation” of Gaza and Cisgordania, “by some members of the Israeli government, an increasing number of countries – including many in Europe – is now willing to recognize a Palestinian state even without a preliminary negotiating process. The region and the peace process in the Middle East are therefore found at a crossroads”, said Wadephul.

“Germany will not take back in front of this goal”, and “will also be forced to react to unilateral steps”, he warned, referring to the declarations of different influential ministers of the government of Tel Aviv, as well as a recent vote of the Knesset, who ask for an annexation of the Palestinian territories, and in the event of an accelerated recognition by Berlin.

Ben-Gvir: “They return to support Nazism”

“Eighty years after the Holocaust, Germany returns to support Nazism”, was the angry comment of the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, one of the most extremist elements of the government, who lives in one of the illegal colonies of the West Bank, is the leader of the Jewish power party.

Carried out in public opinion

Wadephul released the declaration before leaving for Israel and Palestinian territories, on a journey that Berlin defined a cognitive mission, at a time when the alarm for the situation of Gaza grows also in Germany, where the existence of Israel is considered Staatsraison, a reason for state, and where in society the sense of historical guilt for the SHOAH and the press is still very widespread on the company, Israeli.

The mood of the country, however, is now changing, after about 60 thousand Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army, mostly women and children, with hundreds of people killed at the distribution centers of humanitarian aid and an increasing number of civilians who are dying of hunger and malnutrition, with images of denimmer children who shocked public opinion.

A survey published on June 4th showed how, even then, 63 percent of the Germans believed that the military campaign of Israel in Gaza had gone too far. A percentage that can now be as far as it climbs.