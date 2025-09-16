Nuclear merger record, the Chinese Tokamak East has reached 100 million degrees for 1066 seconds

The Tokamak Chinese called Experimental Advanced Supercondoccting Tokamak (East) active since 2006 has maintained an incandescent plasma reaching 100 million degrees Celsius for well 1066 secondsor almost 18 minutesmarking a new goal in the field of nuclear fusion. This record reached in January 2025 by the “Chinese artificial sun” exceeds the previous one stopped from 2023 to 403 seconds always within East. It is a further step towards a clean, safe and unlimited energy source.

The researchers managed to maintain a stable and hot plasma within East for a record time never reached before, reaching Over 100 million Celsius degrees. The director of thePlasma Institute of the Plasma of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (Asipp), Song Yuntao, said:

A melting device must reach a high efficiency stable functioning for thousands of seconds to allow the autonomous circulation of plasma, which is fundamental for the continuous generation of energy of future melting power plants.

This experiment shows that it is possible to control plasma for more and longer times And the next goal will be to produce more energy than that necessary to maintain it.

The East reactor is located a Hefeiin China in the Anhui province, and is managed by the Asipp. Since 2006 it has been an open platform for international experiments and in the same site a new generation of experimental structures for research on merger energy has been under construction, to speed up their development.