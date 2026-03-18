Obligatory license plate and insurance for electric scooters from 16 May: how to request them, fines and costs

License plate requirement for electric scooters from 16 May 2026.



For i electric scooters officially comes into forceLicense plate and insurance requirement starting from May 16, 2026. The obligation, in reality, had already been introduced with the new Highway Code – which came into force in December 2024 – but becomes operational only now after the publication in the Official Journal of the Decree of the General Directorate for Motorisation, which regulates the procedures for issuing the identification marks of predominantly electric propulsion scooters. Until now, in fact, the State had not yet published the technical implementing decrees to define the methods for requesting the license plate.

The decree, which comes into force today March 18, grants scooter owners 60 days to adapt to the new provisions: this is why the obligation to have a license plate and insurance coverage for these vehicles will only come into effect on May 16th.

The license plate can be requested by users on the platform Gonline practice management – which can be accessed via SPID or with them CIE credentials – and will cost 8.66 euros: for those who do not comply with the license plate requirement (linked to the insurance obligation for scooters) there are instead fines from 100 to 400 euros.

How the electric scooter license plate will be made and where it will be installed

But, therefore, how will this mini-plate for electric scooters be made? The mark will be a plasticized sticker, clearly non-removable, produced byState Printing Institute and Mint with anti-counterfeiting materials. The sticker must be applied to the rear mudguard or, if the scooter does not have one, to the front part of the steering column. More specifically, it will have the following characteristics:

Rectangular shape with dimensions 50 mm x 60 mm.

with dimensions 50 mm x 60 mm. The presence of six alphanumeric characters, reported on 2 lines : the letters will be from B to Z (excluding A, E, I, O, Q, U), as the numbers will go from 2 to 9.

: the letters will be (excluding A, E, I, O, Q, U), as the numbers will go Bottom of color whitewith characters alphanumerics written in black.

It should be noted that the license plate of scooters will not be linked to the individual vehicle, but to its owner, unlike what happens for cars or other types of vehicles: the license plate code will in fact be associated with the applicant’s tax code. This happens because the scooters are not registered in the National Vehicle Archive: in practice, this means that if the owner decides to sell the vehicle, then he will have to remove the license plate, which being personal can be installed on any new scooter.

How to request the “plate” and costs

As anticipated, the request for the mark must be submitted via the Online practice management platformby accessing with SPID or via CIE credentials: once the application has been sent, the Civil Motorization Service Center will take charge of the request, requesting the State Printing and Mint Institute to produce the sticker.

Only after the conclusion of this procedure will users be able to book an appointment for withdrawal of the so-called “plate”. The cost is 8.66 euros (of which 5.03 euros for the production cost, 1.11 euros for VAT and 2.52 euros as the share of the increase intended for the financed activities), to which, however, the cost of stamp duty and any motorization rights must also be added.

The obligation to have insurance and the sanctions for violators

With the entry into force of the obligation to have a license plate for scooters, it will also be triggered accordingly the insurance obligation: the new Highway Code, which came into force in December 2024, provides that «predominantly electric scooters cannot be put into circulation if they are not covered by the insurance for civil liability towards third parties provided for by article 2054 of the civil code».

The installation of the license plate, in reality, It serves precisely to give effect to the insurance obligationintroduced by the State with the aim of making it easier toidentification of the owner of the vehicle: being a mark that certainly associates the scooter with its owner, it also allows you to speed up the timescale for compensation for damages in the event of accidents.

As also reported by Assoutenti (National Association of Public Service Users), the cost of insurance coverage for damages to third parties caused while riding the scooter (such as injuries to pedestrians or cyclists or damage to other vehicles) varies from 25 to 150 euros per year, depending on the type of policy and additional guarantees chosen. For those who do not comply with the obligation to have a sticker or insurance for the scooter, the new Highway Code provides fines from 100 to 400 euros.