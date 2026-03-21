Off Campus, the teaser trailer for Prime Video’s straight answer to Heated Rivalry

After the overwhelming global success of Heated Rivalry, Prime Video “responds” with another erotic-sentimental TV series set in the world of ice hockey and based on a best-selling series of novels written by an author: this time, however, gay love is not at the center of the story. We are talking about Off Campus, based on the worldwide successful books by Elle Kennedy (published in Italy by Newton Compton) and adapted into a TV series by Louisa Levy (Death and Other Details, The Flight Attendant). Below is information on the plot, cast and release date, and at the bottom the first teaser trailer for Off Campus.

The plot of Off Campus

Set in a college setting and based on the bestselling book series of the same name, Off Campus follows the players of an elite ice hockey team and the women in their lives as they grapple with love, grief, and self-discovery as they forge deep friendships and lasting bonds and navigate the complexities that come with the transition to adulthood. The first season follows the funny and passionate “opposites attract” love story between Hannah, a singer-songwriter with a reserved personality, and Garrett, a star hockey team at Briar University.

The cast of Off Campus

The Off Campus cast includes Ella Bright (The Crown, Malory Towers) Belmont Cameli (Until Dawn, Saved by the Bell), Mika Abdalla (Snack Shack, Sex Appeal), Antonio Cipriano (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, The Knights Templar), Jalen Thomas Brooks (The Pitt, Thanksgiving), Josh Heuston (Dune: Prophecy, Heartbreak High) and Stephen Kalyn (Gen V, Motorheads).

Creator Louisa Levy is co-showrunner and executive producer of Off Campus with Gina Fattore. Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and James Seidman serve as executive producers on the series for Temple Hill, along with Leanna Billings of Billings Productions and Neal Flaherty.

Elle Kennedy, creator of the Off Campus universe, is a New York Times, USA Today and Wall Street Journal best-selling author with over 50 novels to her credit. His works have been translated into more than 25 languages ​​and have sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

On the occasion of the next release of the series, a new version of the cover of the book published in Italy by Newton Compton has been released, which portrays the protagonists of the series Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli.

When Off Campus comes out

All episodes of the first season of Off Campus will be available on Prime Video from Wednesday 13 May 2026.

The teaser trailer for Off Campus

The images of the protagonists of Off Campus