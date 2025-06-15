Olympo: the complete cast of the new Netflix teen drama

After the success of “elite”, Netflix focuses on a new high -tension, competition and sensuality Iberian teen drama: “Olympo”. Made by Zeta Studios, the same production house that has launched “elite” precisely, the series is set in the world of sport and wants to warm the summer by entering a training center, complete with love weaves and rivalries that go far beyond sport. We discover, in this space, the faces that dominate the “Olympo” scene.

Clara Galle (Amaia Olaberria)

María Romanillos (Núria Bórges)

Agustin della Corte (Roque Pérez)

Nuno Gallego (Cristian Delavalle)

Yanira Osaia (Zoe Moral)

The cast Martí Cordero, Juan Peralles, Andy Duato and Najwa Khliwa complete the cast. The creators of the series are Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet and Ibai Abad, while the direction is signed by a team that includes Marçal Forès, Daniel Barone, Ana Vázquez and Abad himself.

Olympo: the plot

The story takes place in the center of Alto Rendimiento Pirineos, where the country’s most promising young athletes train. Among them is Amaia, captain of the national swimming national team: disciplined, perfectionist and unable to accept defeat. But when her best friend and teammate Núria surpasses her for the first time, an alarm bell lights up in Amaia: some athletes, in fact, are obtaining suspicious improvements. After a mysterious illness in the pool, Amaia begins to investigate and discovers that his companions are ready to excel. Extreme sacrifices, silent betrayals and bodies pushed beyond the limit: “Olympo” tells how much the race towards glory can be tinged.

Olympo: when it comes out on Netflix

“Olympo” makes its debut on Netflix on Friday 20 June 2025