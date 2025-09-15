On Charlie Kirk Giorgia Meloni mind or is it tremendously naive?





We all appreciated the new demonstration of the multilingualism of our Prime Minister, who with a video message in perfect Spanish to the convention of the right party Vox commemorated the death of Charlie Kirk saying that his “sacrifice reminded us of what side are violence and intolerance”.

Unfortunately, for her, however, English and Spanish chewing better than Silvio “Nos Only a Fleg” Berlusconi and Matteo “Shish” Renzi does not however allow you to be able to say what he wants, in spite of every logic.

In particular, if a few months ago we had recognized a position as a statesman on the occasion of the celebrations for the liberation, this time we have to admit that Meloni has fallen, with this intervention, to the rank of head of the roe deer like the ally Matteo Salvini.

But if the electoral opportunism is known of the Minister of Infrastructure, even before political, this intervention has made us a doubt about the premier, namely: but does it really believe in what he said or said it for pure calculation? In other words, Giorgia Meloni lied knowing that he lies, to exploit the opportunity for the purposes of his media and electoral gain, or is it worrying naive, if not exactly blind and deaf, metaphorically speaking? In our opinion, there are no other possibilities.

A brief summary of the Kirk murder: who was and who is his murderer Tyler Robinson

Let’s start with a observation: there is never nothing to celebrate when a person is killed. This is established.

Just as it is a fact that Charlie Kirk was successful thanks to the hatred that he knew very well to generate with specially provocative and disturbing statements, as when he said that abortion is worse than the Holocaust, or that “if I go up on an airplane and I see that the pilot is black I say to me ‘oh heaven, we hope it is qualified'”, or that women have to submit to their men because they are the males “. Black women do not have cognitive abilities to be taken seriously, or that blacks behaved better when they were slaves owned by whites in the 19th century (if you think we exaggerated, at this link you can see Kirk make these statements).

So, we reiterate, a murder is never celebrated, but it cannot be denied that Kirk praised violence and hatred. Moreover, it is perhaps useful to remember that when the representative of the Parliament of Minnesota, of democratic faith, Melissa Hortman was killed a few months ago together with her husband, Charlie Kirk, as well as Elon Musk and the republican of Utah (just the state where Kirk) was killed) Mike Lee tried to say that the killer was connected with the Democrats. While, unfortunately for them and for everyone, it was a follower of fiercely antiabortist Trump and obviously in favor of the use of weapons, or the same positions as Kirk.

As for Tyler Robinson, Kirk’s killer, Trump and his own immediately blameed the so -called American “left” (although it may seem an oxymoron associating these three adjectives) as soon as the investigators revealed that on the bullets and boxes of ammunition found had been found the word “Bella Ciao” and that “Hey Fascist!”.

But again, unfortunately for them and for everyone, the other messages found, but also of the symbols written to the aforementioned “Hey Fascist! Take this” have easily revealed another truth, namely that those messages were references to video games and memes of Gamers community.

Tyler Robinson is not a trans (even, when he tried to divert the suspicions of his friends he wrote in a chat that “I heard that the ammunition contained something about trans transterior arguments, but they did not publish exact photos or quotes”, as if to say “they did not understand anything”), he is not a Marxist as perhaps he hoped for Musk, and he was not even “indoctrinated by college wokes”. He attended university for 6 months before giving it up. As his family also explained, Tyler Robinson is a white boy who grew up in a family of convinced republican and Trumpian voters of Christian faith who gave him the first rifle when he was small.

So Meloni mind shamelessly or does not see reality?

So let’s go back to Europe. It is now so clear that Tyler has not killed Kirk “from the far left”, but fueled in his instability by a dangerous cultural substrate made of weapons and adhesion to the values ​​of the right, who even in the US have stopped with this story.

But Meloni, in such a context, decided to pull straight on his way, saying that violence and intolerance are on the other side, or the left. Isn’t it incredible?

Meloni is ally and supporter of Trump – one who, just to say the last one, no later than a few days ago renamed the Department of War The Department of Defense and celebrated the change of name with one of his usual images generated by AI in which he guides the aviation against the American city of Chicago – and says that violence and intolerance are on the left. Commenting on the death of one who encouraged violence against the categories he did not like or who, when he felt goodist, said that unfortunately the thousands of innocent people killed every year in the USA in mass shootings were the price to be paid to defend the sacrosanct freedom to arm himself up to the teeth even if he is mentally unstable.

What should happen to stop cheering Trump?

Giorgia Meloni – who leads a majority in which, at least in two out of three parties (including his), you can easily get a few names among the elect and find related statements on boats to be sinking, immigrants to be kicked in the butt, and/or against gays, southerners, judges, teachers, students, or anyone more left of Tajani – he really said, with a serious face, To hatred, perpetrated by a more extremist than him, reminds us that violence and intolerance are on the left?

We do not know what is best for her, if you believe it capable of shamelessly denying reality or totally unable to recognize it. Certainly, in his political journey this moment will be remembered as a bleak step back.