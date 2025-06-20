On the war in Iran the EU is as always divided (and as always it is looking for)





Iran will perhaps have the goal of destroying the state of Israel, but has never expressed the same desire for the European Union. And why should it then? Whether or not the EU exists for Tehran seems to be rather irrelevant, as well as for the rest of the Middle East. From the outbreak of the war to Gaza, Europe has shown that it was unable to have a minimal role in the region, it was also marginal, mediation, facilitation, nothing.

The European Union has shown all its inadequacy, or worse still its disinterest, to try to act to do something to stop weapons in the strip. Paralyzed by the divisions between the Member States, which are a constant of the block that has always had the hands linked by the stupid rule of unanimously in foreign policy.

European immobility

And on Iran it doesn’t seem will be very different. While Israel continues to unhook bombs and Tehran in turn responds with the launch of missiles on the Jewish state, while Donald Trump prepares the intervention of the United States, to get to a change of regime that will only bring new instability (Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria have not clearly taught us anything), the EU has launched an unnecessary invitation “to both sides” De-Escalation.

Obviously, so far not even a word on the nth degree of international law by Benjamin Netanyahu, we would miss more, that so much international law has not existed for some time, crushed by the brutal law of the strongest.

Israeli propaganda

Not even a word about the fact that this umpteenth act of war has been launched despite the same US intelligence services themselves claim that Iran “is not building a nuclear weapon” and would still be away years from being able to develop the ability to build an atomic bomb. Just as Iaea also claimed that there is no “no proof” that Iran is building the device. But not for Netanyahu, which has been repeating the lie since 2012 that Tehran would be “a few months” from the development of nuclear newspapers.

And so now, although there were some negotiations in progress with the United States to reach an agreement with Iran, the premier subject to a capture mandate for war crimes (another thing that passes through track in Europe, as if it were simply accused of having stolen the candies from a child) decides to bomb the country, claiming to target his scientists and military leaders, but obviously hitting palaces and civil infrastructures, Thus killing the usual hundreds of innocent people.

The right to self -defense

And Europe shut up, on the contrary, the mantra of the “right to self -defense” by Tel Aviv, which has always been the passepartout to make him do what he wants. And if a position united in Brussels is impossible to find, the leaders go in scattered order.

Friedrich Merz, the supreme guard of hypocrisy, has not lost time to claim to be one hundred percent with Israel who makes “the dirty game” for the world, freeing him from the real threat to the safety of the planet.

Because the Germans are like this, Guardians of the penalty, integral to me defenders of the rules and human rights. Except when violating rules and rights are the Israelis. They can make it out of them. Berlin has always been, to be forgiven for the horror of the Holocaust, sides with Israel without if and without but.

In Gaza the hell continues

And so the Palestinians meanwhile continue to die as thickens in Gaza where, thanks to the fact that the attention of the world is now all on Iran, the level of horror only increases. The new fashion is to kill the Palestinians as they implore a little food. Every day they die of dozens in the distribution centers of humanitarian aid managed by a phantom association supported by the United States and Israel.

Every day the Palestinians are forced to make the Squid game. Hundreds of distribution centers are presented and the music “Mugunghwa Kkoci Pieot Seumnida” starts. Those who remain firm and obey the orders survives, but if there is some suspicious movement, the gunshots start on the crowd.

Tuesday 56 people were even killed by a cannon shot shot by an Israeli tank. A cannon shot shot on hungry and desperate people. There are videos showing mountains of literally stainless steel bodies. And in Europe nobody says anything.

The accomplice silence of European leaders

On this barbarism from the good Merz not even a word because it is clear, when you make “the dirty game” for the whole world, a little hands you have to get dirty, right?

Let’s not talk about the President of the Commission of Doppy Standards, Ursula von der Leyen, who when it comes to fighting the Russia of Vladimir Putin spits fire from the mouth and looks like Daenerys Targaryen of the throne of swords, the mother of the dragons: “Drakaris!”. When it comes to Gaza, on the other hand, it becomes a tender lamb, and they can also selling her a child in front of her eyes, not even a plague beats.

A pitiful veil on Italy

And do we want to talk about Italy? Better not, come on, we spread a pitiful veil. Especially on the pathetic curtain of our Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, that Tutto Tronfio told in Parliament that he had telephoned “at 8 in the morning” to the ministers of Iran and Israel to say “to Iran not react anymore and to Israel enough, stop here”.

Mamma mia, what a fear, nobody wanted to be in the role of those two poor people, who will still be trembling after such a stronged. Oh well, we don’t dilute further on this sortie. Leave it alone. Let’s do it for decency. The same decency that European leaders have buried under the rubble of Gaza. Together with their conscience.