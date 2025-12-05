On WhatsApp you can now put the “Answering machine” function also for iPhone: how it works

The version of WhatsApp for iPhone could soon include some interesting news regarding Calls section. With the latest updates for iOS (identified by version 25.35.74), the messaging application is deploying a new interface that centralizes every voice and video interactionoptimizing user reaction times. The heart of this innovation lies in the advanced management of unanswered calls: if the recipient does not answer, dedicated buttons will appear through which Instantly record a voice message or video notewhich will be delivered directly into the conversation together with the missed call notification. This dynamic acts as a sort of WhatsApp “Voicemail”. (although, to be precise, the functionality is not called that), ensuring that urgent information is transmitted immediately, even in the absence of instant contact with the person who did not answer the call. All these new features, identified by the portal WABetaInfo (specialized in finding and disseminating new WhatsApp features) they are already being released globally.

What’s new in the “Calls” tab of WhatsApp for iPhone

Analyzing in detail the structural changes highlighted in changelog of the update, we note that The new “Calls” tab for iOS has been redesigned to offer a much cleaner and more efficient interface. The first element that catches the eye in this new “hub” is the button “Call” . This command opens access to the entire list of contacts registered on the platform, allowing not only to start individual conversations, but also to launch group calls that can support up to 31 participants at the same time. The design is designed to make it easier to search for names, highlighting recent interactions and suggestions based on frequency of contact.

Another significant addition is the dedicated call scheduling button. Touching “Plan” you have access to the function that allows you to organize future calls, both for personal and professional purposes, sharing the event directly within the chat. Once the call has been scheduled, all participants receive an automatic notification, a system designed to reduce the risk of forgetting or misunderstandings about times and appointments. The flexibility is total: it is possible to change the time or cancel the event while always remaining within the hub, thus maintaining centralized management. Next to this we find the button keypadwhich opens the dialer.

How WhatsApp for iPhone “Voicemail” works

In addition to the aesthetic reorganization, WhatsApp has also implemented a “Answering machine” system to be used if necessary. When you make a voice call and no one answers, the interface immediately offers you the button “Record voice message”. We can, therefore, press it and leave an audio on the fly without intermediate steps. The same principle applies to video calls: if the attempt is unsuccessful, a convenient option appears record a short video note.