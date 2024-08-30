One Tree Hill Returns: The Sequel Is Coming to Netflix (With the Original Cast)

It’s been rumored for a while now but it seems certain: One Tree Hill, the cult series of the 2000s starring Chad Michael Murray, will have a sequel. Aired with nine seasons from 2003 to 2012, the teen drama created by Mark Schwahn is ready to return more than twelve years after its grand finale and the cast will also include some of the protagonists of the original series.

Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton, Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer respectively in the series, will be executive producers and will reprise their roles as the characters that made them famous all over the world. The sequel to One Tree Hill, according to Deadline, is currently in development and among the big returns there would also be that of Danneel Ackles in the role of Rachel Scott. Chad Michael Murray, on the other hand, does not seem to have any plans to return to act in the series, which left after the sixth season.

One Tree Hill, the sequel: the plot

The sequel series of One Tree Hill will be set 20 years after the series finale and will follow the lives of best friends Brooke and Peyton who are now mothers of teenage children and will have to face, just like in the original series, everyday challenges such as their own insecurities, the drama of love, and friendship problems.

One Tree Hill, the sequel: when it comes out on Netflix

Since the series is still in development, we can expect its debut no earlier than late 2025/early 2026.