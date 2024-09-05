Only Murders in the Building 5 Will Be There, Official Confirmation

While the release of season 4 on Disney+ is just beginning, Only Murders in the Building 5 has already been officially confirmed. After rumors of a renewal spread by the American magazine Variety, on Thursday 5 September the official confirmation also arrived from Hulu, the streaming platform that in the USA broadcasts the series with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

OMitB 5 will happen, it’s official

Even in Italy, Disney+ has announced that the comedy-crime series has been renewed for a fifth season, consisting of ten episodes like the previous ones. Let’s expect, therefore, as is now tradition for this TV series, a finale of Only Murders in the Building 4 in which the murder case that will take center stage in the next season will already be announced.

Only Murders 5 when is it coming out?

As for the timing, again we can make predictions based on the past and therefore predict that the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building will be released in the summer of 2025.