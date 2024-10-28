Orbàn in Georgia after the disputed elections, Brussels: “He does not represent the EU”

Another controversial move by Viktor Orbàn. Just a few days after the country’s disputed elections, which saw the victory of the pro-Russian ‘Georgian Dream’ party, the Hungarian president visited Tbilisi after congratulating the nation’s prime minister, Irakli Kobakhidze, despite complaints from fraud by the opposition. A move that infuriated the EU, given that Hungary holds the rotating presidency of the bloc. “Whatever Orbán says during the visit, he does not represent the European Union,” said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell.

The vote

From the legislative elections on Saturday (October 26), the populist and pro-Russian Georgian Dream party, led by Bidzina Ivanishvili, was confirmed as the first party with 54.08% of the votes. Defeat for the pro-European opposition coalition led by the current President of the Republic Salome Zourabichvil who obtained only 37.5% of the preferences. The opposition itself speaks of “electoral fraud” which allegedly occurred during and before the elections, refusing to admit defeat. “I do not recognize these elections, because recognizing them means recognizing the Russian takeover of Georgia” thundered President Zourabichvili, who also urged opposition supporters to gather outside Parliament to protest.

According to international observers from the OSCE mission, the elections in Georgia were characterized by unequal conditions, pressure and tension, but voters had a wide range of choice. “We continue to express our deep concern about the democratic backsliding in Georgia. Saturday’s elections are sad proof of this,” warned Antonio López-Istúriz White, head of the European Parliament delegation. The European Union responded to the election results by freezing Georgia’s request to join the EU, accusing it of “democratic backsliding”. Tbilisi was only granted candidate country status last December and an estimated 80% of Georgians want to be part of the 27-state bloc.

The “contrary bastion”

While the entire EU rallies in support of the coalition that wanted to join the Union, President Orbàn is going in a completely different direction. He will meet Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze today, effectively giving legitimacy to a government that sees itself accused of stolen elections. “The people of Georgia know what is best for their country and today they made their voices heard!” the Hungarian president wrote on X.

In a statement released Sunday evening, the bloc’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said the weekend’s Georgian elections were defined by “an unlevel playing field, a divisive campaign in a polarized atmosphere and significant concerns about impact of recent legislative amendments on this electoral process”, as well as reports of intimidation and procedural irregularities such as the ruling party’s threat to ban rival parties.

The visit will once again highlight the strong differences in foreign policy between Orbán’s Hungary, which holds the rotating six-month presidency of the Council of the EU, and the other countries of the bloc, so much so that Borrell had to distance himself from them . But it is not the first time that Orbàn has caused outrage among his European counterparts. Earlier this year, the Hungarian prime minister sparked resentment in many EU capitals after his trips to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, China and the United States, where he met Donald Trump.