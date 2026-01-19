"Ornella endlessly"a public service show that celebrates Vanoni (and Fazio's talent)

Culture

"Ornella endlessly"a public service show that celebrates Vanoni (and Fazio’s talent)

“Ornella senza fine”, a public service show that celebrates Vanoni (and Fazio’s talent)

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The EU is moving towards a ban on Chinese equipment: Huawei and ZTE excluded from critical infrastructure
What we know about the train accident in Spain: preliminary hypotheses on the possible causes
"Ornella endlessly"a public service show that celebrates Vanoni (and Fazio’s talent)