Pablo Trincia: "In journalism today there is too much superficiality. They move away from real stories, they scored me a lot"

“It takes method, it takes intelligence, it takes depth to tell stories.” He says, firmly, Pablo Trincia while he talks about his latest serial project, a True Crime documentary of four episodes that sheds light on the mystery behind the death of Denis Bergamini, the player of Cosenza found lifeless, at just 27 years old, in November 1989 on the Jonica state road. A mysterious, dark story, full of silent truths.

We met Pablo in person, in Milan, and with his usual professionalism, kindness and empathy he explained to us why, after telling the tragedy of Rigopiano, he chose to go back much further back in time and focus on the story of a boy whose death was labeled immediately with the word suicide. But the truth was another and it was discovered only 36 years later.

THE DOCUSERIE "Il cono d'ombra – The story of Denis Bergamini" airs on 27 and 28 November on Sky Tg24, Sky Crime, Sky Documentaries, Sky Sport and streaming on Now and is a True Crime that tells this crime and revives, at least in the collective memory, the memory of that passionate boy who was a football player living the most beautiful moment of his life until someone has brutally decided to tear it away forever.

The shadow cone: the review