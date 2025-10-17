Palm Royale 2: trailer, plot, cast and release date of the new season of the comedy series

Palm Royale, the comedy series starring Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern in a story of climbing to success and Palm Beach society, returns to Apple TV+ for its second season. Here you will find all the information – from the cast to the plot and the release date – and the official trailer for Palm Royale 2.

The cast of Palm Royale 2

In addition to star and executive producer Kristen Wiig, an Emmy and Oscar nominee, and Laura Dern, an Oscar and Emmy winner, Palm Royale 2 reunites its stellar cast with Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Carol Burnett, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber, and welcomes new guest stars John Stamos, Tony Award winner Patti LuPone, Vicki Lawrence and Matt Rogers.

The cast also includes Claudia Ferri, Jason Canela, Jordan Bridges, James Urbaniak, Roberto Sanchez, Rick Cosnett and Ryan Dorsey. Produced by Apple Studios, “Palm Royale” is written, produced and directed by Abe Sylvia for Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company. The series is produced by Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Wiig and Katie O’Connell Marsh.

What Palm Royale 2 is about

Palm Royale follows Maxine Dellacorte (played by Kristen Wiig) as she attempts to secure a seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine tries to cross that impassable line that separates those who have everything from those who have nothing, the series asks the same questions that still perplex us today: How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has? “Palm Royale” is a testament to all outsiders fighting to secure their opportunity to shine and truly belong.

In season two, Maxine is shunned by society after having a scandalous public breakdown. He will have to draw on his deep intelligence and cunning to prove once and for all that he not only belongs in that world, but that he might also have what it takes to rule this city. Along the way he will discover unspeakable truths and will finally understand what this city is really based on… secrets, lies and the occasional crime.

When Palm Royale 2 comes out

The second season of Palm Royale will be released on Wednesday 12 November with the first episode of ten in total, followed by one episode per week until 14 January 2026.

The trailer for Palm Royale 2