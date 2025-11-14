Palm Royale, the interview with Ricky Martin and Leslie Bibb: "A season full of twists and turns"

Wednesday 12 November Palm Royale returns for the second season on Apple TV+, the comedy series starring Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern in a story of climbing to success and Palm Beach society. We interviewed Ricky Martin and Laslie Bibb, two of the protagonists of this new adventure. Palm Royale 2: trailer, plot, cast and release date of the new season of the comedy series

The plot

Palm Royale follows Maxine Dellacorte (played by Kristen Wiig) as she attempts to secure a seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine tries to cross that impassable line that separates those who have everything from those who have nothing, the series asks the same questions that still perplex us today: How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has? “Palm Royale” is a testament to all outsiders fighting to secure their opportunity to shine and truly belong.