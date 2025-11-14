Palm Royale, the interview with Ricky Martin and Leslie Bibb: "A season full of twists and turns"

Wednesday 12 November Palm Royale returns for the second season on Apple TV+, the comedy series starring Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern in a story of climbing to success and Palm Beach society. We interviewed Ricky Martin and Laslie Bibb, two of the protagonists of this new adventure.
Palm Royale 2: trailer, plot, cast and release date of the new season of the comedy series
The plot
Palm Royale follows Maxine Dellacorte (played by Kristen Wiig) as she attempts to secure a seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine tries to cross that impassable line that separates those who have everything from those who have nothing, the series asks the same questions that still perplex us today: How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has? “Palm Royale” is a testament to all outsiders fighting to secure their opportunity to shine and truly belong.
In season two, Maxine is shunned by society after having a scandalous public breakdown. He will have to draw on his deep intelligence and cunning to prove once and for all that he not only belongs in that world, but that he might also have what it takes to rule this city. Along the way he will discover unspeakable truths and will finally understand what this city is really based on… secrets, lies and the occasional crime.